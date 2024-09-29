Lifetime's newest suspenseful thriller There's a New Killer in Town airs tonight

There's a new killer thriller in town: Lifetime's newest suspenseful thriller, the fittingly titled There's a New Killer in Town, premieres tonight, enveloping viewers in the dangers of getting too close too soon with a new friend.

Airing Sunday, September 29 at 8pm Eastern Time on the Lifetime network, the 90-minute mystery film stars Kathryn Kohut — who also led another recent Lifetime title, Twisted Neighbor — as Alice, a woman busy living a quiet life in a small town when she encounters Ronnie, played by Hanneke Talbot (When Hope Calls).

"The two become fast friends, but soon Holly, another of Alice’s friends, suspects there is more to Ronnie than meets the eye," reads the film's official description, per Lifetime. Joining Kohut and Talbot in the cast are Sarah Booth as Holly, René Escobar Jr. as Oscar, Eden Cupid as Maddie and Keith Agar as Dylan, with Sean Cisterna (Little Girl in the Window, Daddy's Deadly Secret) in the director's chair and Charlie Mihelich having penned the script.

To watch the premiere of There's a New Killer in Town on Sunday, September 29, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, There's a New Killer in Town also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, September 30.

You can also tune into other recent Lifetime titles via streaming on MyLifetime.com as well as the Lifetime app, including the mystery thriller Taken in Plain Sight, the romance drama Tempted by Love (led by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais), or the gut-wrenching adoption tale The Daughter I Gave Away.