TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Nov. 21

Ant and Dec and a new bunch of stars are in Gwrych Castle in Wales as the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicks off on ITV, Doctor Who: Flux continues on BBC1 and An Audience with Adele sees the superstar sing some of her greatest hits on ITV.

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 9pm, ITV

Ant and Dec are in the rain, not rainforest. (Image credit: ITV)

Can you believe it’s 20 years since celebs began to chomp on kangaroo bits in the rainforest? The pandemic has put paid to setting up camp in Australia, so it’s off to Gwrych Castle, Wales, for what’s likely to be a rainy second year. Among the campers are Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips. Who’ll follow in the footsteps of 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher? As always, Ant and Dec present from camp, and as well as the usual challenges and trials, there are tricky new ones!

★★★★★ NC



Doctor Who: Flux, 6.20pm, BBC1

Professor Jericho and the Doctor help a troubled village. (Image credit: BBC)

Landing somewhere nicknamed ‘the cursed village’ is never a good idea, and things are far from ideal when the Doctor and her companions drop into the Devon village of Medderton in 1967. Not only has a young girl gone missing but there’s one gravestone too many in the graveyard and Professor Eustacius Jericho (Kevin McNally) is conducting experiments. Oh, one more thing: the Weeping Angels are in town. Sellotape your eyelids open if you have to – but whatever you do, don’t blink…

★★★★ SP

An Audience with Adele, 7.25pm, ITV

Adele performs tracks old and new. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans are in for a treat as the global superstar gives an exclusive concert at the London Palladium in front of fans, friends and celebrity guests. Adele, who has sold more than 120million records worldwide, will perform new single Easy on Me and tracks from her long-awaited album 30. The show will also include hits such as Hello and Someone Like You, and we’re expecting plenty of banter between songs from the straight-talking star who certainly knows how to put on a fantastic show.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds continues for a second series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday, Nov. 13), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Man Who Knew Infinity, 10pm, BBC2

Dev Patel stars in the remarkable true story of self-taught, early 20th-century Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. This biopic focuses on Ramanujan's friendship with Cambridge don GH Hardy (Jeremy Irons), who invited him to England in 1913 and, in the midst of prejudice, became his ardent champion. Initially scorned, Ramanujan's work in number theory revolutionised mathematics, although his ideas were only be fully appreciated years after his tragically early death at the age of 32 in 1920. The film is a tad formulaic, but Patel's sympathetic performance keeps us engaged.

Live Sport

Women's Super League, Manchester United v Arsenal , 12pm (k-o 12.15pm), BBC2

, 12pm (k-o 12.15pm), BBC2 International Rugby Union, Ireland v Argentina , 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), C4

, 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), C4 Premier League, Manchester City v Everton , 1pm (k-o 2pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1pm (k-o 2pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

