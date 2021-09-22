TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 23

On TV tonight, Si and Dave hit the road again in The Hairy Bikers Go North on BBC2, Greg Davies and 'little' Alex Horne return for a new series of Taskmaster on C4 and season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK kicks off on BBC3. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Hairy Bikers Go North, 8pm, BBC2

Si King and Dave Myers in Whitby. (Image credit: BBC)

After years of travels abroad, Si King and Dave Myers are returning home for a foodie adventure in the north of England. They start their journey in Lancashire, where they create their own gin, enjoy award-winning pies and try some traditional Italian ice cream in Blackpool. COVID restrictions also mean the best buds have to bubble up in various B&Bs and farmhouses – which allows them a much-needed post-lockdown catch-up, and us to see a side to them we’ve never seen before. Gorgeous TV.

★★★★★ HD

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Greg Davies hosts another series. (Image credit: C4)

Greg Davies and Alex Horne return to make five more funny people behave ridiculously, and on the basis of this opening episode, it’s going to be an excellent series. The recruits include Alan Davies, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell, and tonight we’ll see Victoria seeking clarification on the definition of the word ‘hiding’, Morgana receiving a rare bonus point for her (mis)treatment of Alex, and Alan wondering how to give a man a soul in 20 seconds.

★★★★★ SP



RuPaul's Drag Race UK, season 3, 7pm, BBC3

Meet River Medway from Kent, of course! (Image credit: BBC)

Restart your engines for a third series of serious sequins and sparkles. Among the sassiest queens taking to the runway are Elektra Fence from Burnley, Choriza May from Newcastle, and River Medway from Kent, while RuPaul’s celebrity guest judges this series include Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke. Also look out for mentors such as Steps.

★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Sex Education, season 3, Netflix

Asa Butterfield as Otis and Emma Mackey as Maeve. (Image credit: Netflix)

Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale’s nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Graduate, 9pm, BBC4

Dustin Hoffman stars. (Image credit: BBC)

While it’s diverting to dwell on the original choice of casting (Robert Redford and Doris Day, apparently), or that the actors who ended up playing graduate Benjamin and ‘older woman’ Mrs Robinson were in reality only six years apart in age, don’t let that distract you from the fact that this is a first-rate film. Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft are brilliant, as is the memorable soundtrack by Simon and Garfunkel.

Live Sport

Women's International One-Day Cricket, England v New Zealand , 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Ryder Cup Golf, 9pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

, 7.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm, ITV

, 7pm & 8pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Hairy Bikers Go North on TV tonight – it's great to see Si and Dave back on the road again.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!