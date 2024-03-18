Two characters from Jay's past tease EastEnders return after HUGE clue

EastEnders stars Patsy Kensit and Jazzy Phoenix have stirred up the rumour mill after they shared a huge hint that they could be returning as Emma Harding and Nadine Keller to make a reappearance in Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) life.

Both of the characters have a connection to Jay, with Emma Harding being the mum of his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) and Nadine Keller was an escort Jay connected with after Lola's death, due to her striking resemblance to the love of his life.

Emma and Nadine haven't been seen on the Square since last year, but if their latest Instagram post is anything to go by, we could potentially see the pair back in Walford and reunite with Jay once again.

Patsy and Jazzy posted two pictures of them posing together at a restaurant with the caption: "New besties - watch this space ….."

A post shared by 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃𝔂 𝓹𝓱𝓸𝓮𝓷𝓲𝔁 (@jazzy.phoenix) A photo posted by on

The image sparked rumours amongst fans, with one commenting: "New eastenders storyline pending… 👀👀👀," while another asked: "You're coming back to EE?"

Another user shared their shocking EastEnders theory, saying: "PoV: Nadine is Lola’s sister + Emma’s secret daughter??"

It also sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter, convinced that their return is looming...

gawd emma & nadine returns loom x #eastenders pic.twitter.com/gg99duF8IlMarch 17, 2024 See more

Apparently, Nadines been seen at Elstree - if Emma is back, then maybe she did pay Nadine to get close to Jay. Rumours that Nadine is pregnant as well but thats a bit weird considering her job - she would be taking precautions and there were possibly other partners#eastenders pic.twitter.com/ObmozGCJQdMarch 17, 2024 See more

Emma & Nadine’s returns looms #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ACJFDYclEXMarch 17, 2024 See more

Jay was consumed by grief when his wife Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour and found solace in Lola lookalike Nadine. He paid her to spend the night sleeping with him, but when he started buying drugs off her, he spiralled out of control and got into a car accident.

Since he formed a connection with Nadine, fans came up with a theory that Nadine could be Emma's secret daughter and was paying her to get close to Jay as part of a sinister plot. Could this theory come into fruition if they were to return?

Jay formed a connection with Nadine Keller. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola's long-lost mother Emma returned to the Square last year, but she soon abandoned her terminally ill daughter Lola for a second time, after learning that she only had six months to live.

Unable to cope with losing Lola, she decided that she wasn't strong enough to stick around and told her that she was moving to the US for her job.

Emma Harding is Lola Pearce-Brown's mum. (Image credit: BBC)

After making a brief appearance at Lola's funeral, Emma came back once again as she had been secretly texting her granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), who was struggling with the death of her mum.

Despite Emma's pleas that Lexi needed her and wanted to be in her life, her furious dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) banned her from seeing Lexi.

The absent grandma soon found herself in a cheating scandal with Lexi's married grandad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after the pair slept together. Since then, Emma has been using their night of passion as blackmail to get access to Lexi and hasn't been seen on the Square.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.