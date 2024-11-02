United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief airs tonight on CBS and CMT

This year saw not one, but two terrifying hurricanes ravage the southeastern U.S. And to raise some critically needed funds for relief and recovery to support those victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global are co-hosting a star-studded United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, premiering tonight on CBS and CMT.

Proceeds from the one-hour special — which was taped on October 27 and 28 in Nashville, Tennessee — will support the ongoing hurricane relief and long-term recovery efforts for communities in the area, to offset the estimated $50 billion in damage caused by the storms. The benefit event will bring together big names across music, television and more, with live performances and special appearances by the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Blake Shelton, Cedric The Entertainer, Kelsea Ballerini, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, Tyler Hubbard, Zac Brown Band and more.

“In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW, in a statement. “United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief is an opportunity to unite people to help the individuals and families impacted by the devastating hurricanes. Because united is the way to create long-term and lasting resiliency for individuals, families and communities.”

To tune into the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief tonight, November 2, at 8pm Eastern Time, you're going to need access to either CBS or CMT, both of which will be airing the benefit special. CBS is one of the four main broadcast networks in the US (along with ABC, Fox and NBC), and as such it is easily available through a number of options — it's included in all traditional pay-TV plans, is accessible if you opt for a TV antenna or can be watched if you use live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV that carry CBS as part of their channel lineups. Similarly, CMT is included with most cable packages and can also be accessed via live TV streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Philo TV and Sling TV.