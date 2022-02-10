Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the vital Six Nations 2022 clash online

Here's how to live stream Wales vs Scotland Six Nations 2022 rugby match from anywhere in the world.

After Ireland dealt them a crushing blow in the opening weekend, defending champions Wales will be trying to return to form this weekend.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be looking to follow up their impressive Six Nations debut with another win after narrowly fending off England to take home the Calcutta Cup. Could Scotland be on the way to winning the title for the first time since 1999?!

Here's everything you need to know about the Wales v Scotland game this weekend.

Wales vs Scotland live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2022 clash for free in the UK

Rugby fans will find the Wales v Scotland game being shown live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 1.15pm. This means the match will also be available to watch live online for free via BBC iPlayer. If you'd prefer Welsh-language coverage of the match, head over to S4C instead where you can also catch the Wales vs Scotland live stream.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland rugby online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Wales v Scotland online even if you're traveling and can't access your usual streaming services — it's a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers you face when you're away by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite shows and events as though you're at home.

Our favorite option is ExpressVPN, which works on most digital devices — from laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones. It's the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but you can also try it out for a month without paying a thing.

Best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want anywhere you want to watch it. Best of all, if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in the US

US rugby fans will find the match being streamed live on Peacock, although you'll need to be a subscriber to either of Peacock's paid tiers in order to tune in. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually), and the ad-free tier costs an extra $5 a month (or an extra $50 a year).

Wales vs Scotland kick-off time

Wales vs Scotland kicks off at 2:15 pm on Saturday, Feb. 12. In the US, the game starts at 9:15 am ET.

Wales vs Scotland Six Nations 2022 venue

Wales will have the home advantage as this year Wales takes on Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales team for Wales Vs Scotland Six Nations 2022 match

15. Liam Williams

14. Alex Cuthbert

13. Owen Watkin

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Louis Rees-Zammit

10. Dan Biggar

9. Tomos Williams

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ryan Elias

3. Tomas Francis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Adam Beard

6. Taine Basham

7. Jac Morgan

8. Ross Moriarty

REPLACEMENTS

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Dillion Lewis

19. Seb Davies

22. Callum Sheedy

23. Jonathan Davies

Scotland team for Wales Vs Scotland Six Nations 2022 match

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally

3. WP Nel

4. Johnny Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Sam Skinner

7. Hamish Watson

8. Matt Fagerson

REPLACEMENTS

16. George Turner

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Magnus Bradbury

20. Rory Darge

21. Ben White

22. Blair Kinghorn

23. Cameron Redpath

Who is the referee for Wales v Scotland Six Nations 2022 match?

Australian rugby player-turned-referee Nic Berry will officiate the Wales v Scotland game, with Wayne Barnes (England) and Chris Busby (Ireland) on hand as assistant referees on the day.