Walmart Plus subscribers can now get free Paramount Plus

There are plenty of great movies and TV shows available on Paramount Plus.

If you subscribe to Walmart Plus, Walmart's $12.95-per-month subscription that gets you free delivery, no minimum spend on delivery, reward points, fuel discounts and more, then you've just received another perk.

Now, Paramount Plus is included in your Walmart Plus subscription — this is for the essential tier of the streaming service, which normally costs you $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and offers you access to the Paramount Plus library and your local live CBS stations, but with ads.

This was something that Walmart announced in August (opens in new tab), but only said it was "coming soon," however it's now an official Walmart Plus benefit.

If you already subscribe to Walmart's subscription service, then this is a great extra perk that'll supercharge movie night, but if not, you can sign up for Walmart Plus (opens in new tab) for an unchanged price. There's also a 30-day free trial you can use to test out Walmart Plus.

Since Walmart Plus costs $98 annually, getting this Paramount Plus perk (as we said, worth $49.99) could be a huge benefit if you pay per year. There are plenty of Paramount Plus original shows you can stream here, as well as sports and movies.

There's legal drama The Good Fight; previously released and upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs like 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King; Star Trek Discovery and the many other shows in the Star Trek universe; South Park and more popular shows and franchises on the service. Plus, more are being added all the time; take a look at what's new on Paramount Plus this month.

So it's a good deal, but is it worth subscribing to Walmart Plus for this reason alone?

Walmart's subscription is quite like Amazon Prime in that it offers lots of shopping-related benefits, so if you order from Walmart lots, then you'd probably save money by using Plus anyway.

There are also timed Walmart Plus bonuses — at the time of writing, you can get six months of Spotify Premium and $15 Lyft credit, though not if you're just on a trial.

So Walmart Plus does pay off if you use it and with Paramount Plus that's doubly the case. It's a great new addition for existing subscribers and a possible reason to buy for new ones.