Watch 1923 season 1 episode 1 for free right now to try out the show if you missed its initial run

Almost a year after it debuted as a Paramount Plus original series, any and all that have an internet connection can now watch 1923 season 1 episode 1, as the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere is available for free on YouTube.

Outside of the first two episodes of 1923 airing on the premium cable channel Paramount Network back in December 2022, all 1923 episodes have only been available for Paramount Plus subscribers. This gives anyone the chance to try the show out and then if they’re intrigued sign up for Paramount Plus to watch all season 1 episodes (Paramount Plus does still offer a seven-day free trial, so there is the opportunity to watch more of the series before having to make that first payment).

1923, which was once again created by Taylor Sheridan, follows a new generation of the Dutton family tree, led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). The series depicts how they fight to protect their ranch against men and nature at a time when the world was changing after World War One. In addition to Jacob and Cara, the series introduces new characters like Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), the grandson of 1883's James and Margaret Dutton, his fiance Eilzabeth (Michelle Randolph), as well as Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), the wandering World War One veteran, and the woman he begins a passionate love affair with, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer).

Outside of the Duttons, the 1923 cast features Jerome Flynn, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle and Timothy Dalton.

The Yellowstone franchise was already one of the biggest on TV, but it has been expanding in recent years with the prequel series 1883 and 1923. The franchise has also brought in plenty of new viewers as Yellowstone season 1 and Yellowstone season 2 have been airing on CBS for the first time. So if you've been hooked on the show after catching it on CBS, this is a chance to explore more of that universe at no extra charge.

There is more 1923 on the way, as 1923 season 2 was previously greenlit. However, we don't know when the new season is going to arrive as development and production were shut down as a result of the writers' and actors’ strikes for new labor agreements with studios. Now that those strikes have been resolved, 1923 season 2 should be getting things rolling again, but we can't imagine anything would be ready until late 2024, especially considering the final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 are already slated to premiere in November 2024.

Here is the link to watch 1923 season 1 episode 1 on YouTube. You can also read WTW's 1923 season 1 episode 1 recap.