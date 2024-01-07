How to watch Grimsburg online and on TV

Fox has long been synonymous with landmark animated comedy series — from classics like The Simpsons and King of the Hill, to modern greats Family Guy and Bob's Burgers — and, with Grimsburg, it's looking to continue that hot streak. The new show's first season gets started in February, but there's a special preview episode on Sunday, January 7 to whet your appetite first.

You can watch Grimsburg in the US on Fox, Hulu or a variety of OTT streaming services. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Grimsburg from anywhere with a VPN.

Detective Marvin Flute — Grimsburg's main protagonist — immediately looks cut from the same cloth as the likes of Homer Simpson, Hank Hill, Peter Griffin and Bob Belcher: a misunderstood family man who can't do right for doing wrong.

Voiced by Jon Hamm (Mad Men), we meet Flute in the middle of what can only be described as a full-on breakdown. The self-proclaimed "world's most smartest detective" is living out of a scuzzy out-of-town inn with only a rubber ring covering his dignity and fighting duel battles with the bottle and his own reflection.

Goaded back to his eponymous home town to crack a case that only he can get to the bottom of, Flute is soon embroiled in a series of bizarre, unsolvable cases while trying to get back in the good books of his ex-wife and estranged son.

The creation of first-time showrunners Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, Hamm also serves as executive producer on the series that has already been greenlit for a second season.

It's the role that Jon Hamm was born to be animated to play! Here's how to watch Grimsburg from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Grimsburg in the US

Grimsburg is being aired by Fox in the US as part of its Sunday evening animation block.

The pilot episode of Grimsburg is being shown as a preview on Sunday, January 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The series will then begin properly a few weeks later on Sunday, February 18 in Fox's 9.30 pm ET slot.

Most cable packages carry Fox, and so do most OTT live TV streaming services for cord cutters. You can access Fox through Sling TV's Blue plan, for example, with plans starting at $40 per month with your first month half-price.

Fubo is a more expensive (starting at $74.99 per month) but much more comprehensive service, offering Fox and over 150 other channels even on its most basic plan. Plus, there's a 7-day free trial.

Episodes of Grimsburg are also set to be shown by streaming service Hulu the day after they air on Fox. Hulu plans start at $7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial available for new users. Or get access via the Disney Bundle from $9.99 a month.

Can I watch Grimsburg in the UK?

There's been no announcement yet regarding Grimsburg coming to UK TV screens.

That means US folk who have crossed the Atlantic and still want to watch their usual Grimsburg stream have no option but to use a VPN...

Grimsburg premieres on US screens with the pilot episode on Sunday, January 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT — immediately after Fox's NFL double-header, and before Krapopolis.

Weekly episodes will then begin from Sunday, February 18.

No UK release date for Grimsburg has been confirmed.

All you need to know about Grimsburg

Is there a Grimsburg trailer? Streaming service Hulu, which is showing Grimsburg alongside Fox, has released this snippet:

What is the Grimsburg cast? Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute

Alan Tudyk as Dr Rufis Pentos / Mr Flesh

Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers

Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Chief Patsy Stamos

Christina Hendricks

Amy Sedaris

Kaniehtiio Horn

Patton Oswalt

Rosie Perez

Jaime Camil