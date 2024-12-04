How to watch New Zealand vs England: live stream 2nd Test 2024 online and for free

After the tourists comprehensively beat their hosts in Christchurch, the action moves on to Wellington for round two of this three-Test series. New Zealand vs England 2nd Test live streams are set to start on Thursday, December 5 and daily play is scheduled for 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET (that's 11 am NZT from Friday, December 6 in New Zealand).

The New Zealand vs England Test series is airing on TNT Sports in the UK, Willow and Sling TV in the US and absolutely FREE on TVNZ+ in New Zealand. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch NZ vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Events last week on the South Island served as profound deflation for a Black Caps side who had been riding high after their unprecedented 3-0 series win in India. Their fielding, that had been exemplary on the sub-continent, was atrocious in Christchurch. They saw chance after chance go down, letting Harry Brook smash a game defining 171.

England will, of course, be very happy with how the 1st Test went down. On top of Brook's daddy hundred, there were contributions with the bat from debutant Jacob Bethell and out of form captaincy nexus Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. Young spinner Shoaib Bashir took some much needed wickets, while Brydon Carse managed 10 scalps for the match.

New Zealand, however, are known for their tenacity and they'll be seeking to bounce straight back. They will at least be buoyed by how good the returning Kane Williamson looked and, in Nathan Smith, they seem to have found a handy all-rounder who will be desperate to build on his decent debut.

Running in parallel to the big Australia vs India match, we've got all the information you need to watch New Zealand vs England live streams from the 2nd Test below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world and where you can find free streams.

How to watch New Zealand vs England online for FREE

Every minute of this home cricket series in New Zealand will be shown free of charge on TVNZ Duke on TV. The 2nd Test starts on Friday, December 6 and is scheduled to run through until Tuesday.

That means action will be live streamed on the TVNZ+ streaming service online, which is also free to watch in New Zealand. You'll need to create an account, but all it requires is your name, email, gender, year of birth and a password.

How to watch New Zealand vs England in the UK

England's Test series in New Zealand is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin. The 2nd Test gets started at 10 pm UK on Thursday, December 5.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch New Zealand vs England live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the US can live stream New Zealand vs England on ESPN Plus.

The streaming service can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $11.99 per month / $119.99 per year or from $16.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch New Zealand vs England in Australia

You can watch New Zealand vs England in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Cricket 505, with play starting each morning at 9am AEDT from Friday.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch New Zealand vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch New Zealand vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the New Zealand vs England match begin?

The 2nd five-day Test match between New Zealand and England starts on Thursday, December 5 in the UK and US. Play is scheduled to begin at 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT each day.

Down Under, the match starts on Friday morning at 11 am NZT / 9 am AEDT.

1st Test: Nov 27 - Dec 2 — England won by 8 wickets

Nov 27 - Dec 2 — England won by 8 wickets 2nd Test: December 5-10 — Basin Reserve, Wellington

December 5-10 — Basin Reserve, Wellington 3rd Test: December 13-18 — Seddon Park, Hamilton

All you need to know about New Zealand vs England

What is the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test venue? Basin Reserve in Wellington is the venue of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. A sporting arena with heritage status, Basin Reserve was built more than 150 years ago and has hosted Test cricket since as far back as 1930. In all that history, no match will live longer in the memory than the last time these two side met here early last year when the hosts won by just 1 run. The thrilling match saw centuries from Joe Root, Harry Brook and Kane Williamson, with Neil Wagner having Jimmy Anderson caught behind at the death to clinch an incredible win.

What is the head-to-head record between New Zealand and England? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 113

NZ won: 13

ENG won: 53

Drawn: 47