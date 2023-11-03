NZ vs PAK live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

NZ vs PAK live streams will witness a must-win match in Bengaluru between two countries that are shooting things out for a 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final spot. They meet in the first of two games on Saturday, November 4 with the first ball set to be bowled at 5 am UK / 1 am ET.

Below, are all the details for the NZ vs PAK streaming services in the US, UK and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch NZ vs PAK live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Saturday sees the penultimate group game for two teams that have had very up-and-down World Cup campaigns to date. Both started very strongly, but have come a cropper when faced with stronger sides.

During their 190-run pummelling at the hands of South Africa on Wednesday, New Zealand looked like a team low on confidence and with nothing really clicking for them. They were soundly beaten in all departments, and will need to dust themselves off quickly for Saturday's game. They may at least be buoyed by the potential return of injured captain Kane Williamson — frankly, they could really use the boost.

After four straight defeats, it was perfect timing for Pakistan to butt up against a sorry Bangladesh on Tuesday. The seam trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim were way too hot for the Tigers to handle, and the comfortable 204 target gave opening batters Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman ample opportunity to play themselves back into form.

Sitting just outside the qualification spots, a convincing win on Saturday could see the Men in Green leapfrog the Blackcaps. Whereas a loss will effectively end their tournament altogether. The stakes are that high.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an NZ vs PAK live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NZ vs PAK live stream in the US

To watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch NZ vs PAK live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes NZ vs PAK. The action starts at 5 am on Saturday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, before moving to Sky Sports Mix once the England vs Australia coverage starts at 8 am.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch NZ vs PAK live stream in Australia

You can watch NZ vs PAK in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 503. It starts at 4 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the Cricket World Cup, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now service are also showing a selection of games (Australia vs England later on Saturday, for example), but this isn't one of them.

How to watch NZ vs PAK live stream in Pakistan

Selected World Cup matches – including NZ vs PAK – are free to watch on Pakistan's PTV Sports. That covers you for both TV and online streams. According to the PTV Sports TV guide, live coverage starts at 10 am local time. The broadcast will be swiftly followed by live coverage of ENG vs AUS. Remember: if you are travelling outside of Pakistan and want to access you usual PTV Sport stream, you will need to do so via a VPN. Details just below.

How to watch NZ vs PAK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch New Zealand vs Pakistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What time does the NZ vs PAK match begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan starts at 10.30 am local time. So that's 5 am UK / 1 am ET / 4 pm AEDT on Saturday, November 4.

All you need to know about NZ vs PAK

What are the New Zealand vs Pakistan squads? New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

What is the New Zealand vs Pakistan venue? NZ vs PAK will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Home to IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stadium dates back to 1969 and holds a capacity of 40,000. The highest ODI score it has witnessed was 383/6 by India against Australia in 2013, in which India captain Rohit Sharma hit 209. Pakistan have already played at the Chinnaswamy once this tournament, losing by 62 runs to Australia following David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's massive opening partnership of 259.