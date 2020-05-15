Watch Overeem-Harris livestream in UFC Fight Night May 13 on ESPN and ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

Now that the UFC is back in action, the promotion is going full speed ahead to make up for lost time and lost events. This is the third UFC event in an eight day stretch. You can't see these fights just anywhere. You can live stream this UFC Fight Night, featuring two top Heavyweight fighters, and fill your Saturday night with sports action by watching Overeem vs. Harris in UFC Fight Night , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris?

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris is broadcasting from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, May 16. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris — The Main Event Preview

Alistair "The Demolition Man" Overeem (48-18) is the eighth ranked heavyweight contender, and he wants to avenge a tough loss to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. First, he needs to get back into a position to challenge the champ, who knocked Overeem out in 2016. Overeem is a Muay Thai fighter who's fights rarely go to the judges, because 40 of his 45 victories and 15 of his 18 defeats have ended before the final bell.

Source: @Alistairovereem on Instagram (Image credit: @Alistairovereem on Instagram)

Originally Overeem and Harris were supposed to clash in a big match last December in Washington D.C. However the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Harris' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard led him to withdraw from the fight. Instead Overeem fought Jaizinho Rozenstruik, and was knocked out in a wild upset with four seconds left in the last round.

Walt Harris (13-7) is the ninth ranked heavyweight fighter, and he's trying to pick up a promising career which has been on hold since the tragedy that struck his family. Harris last fought almost one year ago, in July of 2019. He's riding a three fight win streak with an additional no contest in a fight he won before testing positive for a banned substance. This will probably be the biggest fight of Harris' UFC career, overtaking his stepping into a last minute substitute fight against Fabricio Werdum. He lost that fight quickly, in just over a minute, but Harris clearly hopes to get his life back on track with a win to help him rise up the heavyweight ranks.

Catch this official preview of the Overeem vs. Harris Main Event.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Overeem and Harris. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV Cable in a rear naked choke



ESPN & UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris live streaming straight to you.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is on Hulu, which means UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris will be online on Hulu.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial * UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now UFC goes Mobile



The Plus Plan brings you UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV Tap Play. Don't Tapout.



OK Google, Watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 9 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Post Show 11 p.m., ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Alistair Overeem (48-18) vs. Walt Harris (13-7)

Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs. Angela Hill (12-7)

Dan Ige (13-2) vs. Edson Barboza (20-8)

Eryk Anders (13-4) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (21-4)

Song Yadong (15-4-1) vs. Marlon Vera (15-5-1)

Prelims

Matt Brown (24-16) vs. Miguel Baeza (8-0)

Anthony Hernandez (7-1) vs. Kevin Holland (16-5)

Mike Davis (8-2) vs. Giga Chikadze (9-2)

Darren Elkins (25-8) vs. Nate Landwehr (13-3)

Cortney Casey (8-7) vs. Mara Romero Borella (12-7)

Rodrigo Nascimento (7-0) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (7-3)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris

UFC FIght Night: Overeem vs. Harris will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on May 7. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris cost?

If you choose to watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on ESPN+, it will cost $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on May 16 with Overeem vs. Harris .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.