Sabalenka vs Zheng: live stream Australian Open 2024 women's final online for free

The Rod Laver Arena is set for a Belarus versus China showdown, as the on-fire reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka defends her crown against emerging star Qinwen Zheng on Saturday, January 27.

You can watch Sabalenka vs Zheng in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on because you can watch Sabalenka vs Zheng live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It's easy to understand why Sabalenka is such an overwhelming favorite to take home her second consecutive title this weekend. She has been as dominant as a player can be from start to to finish over the last fortnight, and it's hard to imagine how she'll be stopped in the final.

Sabalanka is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament — Coco Gauff was the first player to even take ger into a tiebreak during Thursday's semi-final. She made short shrift of Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight in a match that lasted little more than an hour, and that was after inflicting a double bagel on poor Lesia Tsurenko. It's been a formidable run.

Qinwen Zheng can't even reach back into her memories for a previous victory over the Belarusian world number two. The only time these women have met was in the quarter-final stage of last year's US Open: a straight sets win for Sabalenka.

But nobody can argue that Zheng hasn't earned the chance to go for glory. True, she hasn't yet had to face a seeded player, but the cliché that you can only play what's in front of you holds true. And she had to take down the red hot Dayana Yastremska and Anna Kalinskaya to get to her first Grand Slam final. If she can hold her nerve and add to her impressive tally of aces, there's every chance she can test the champ.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Zheng for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng and the men's Australian Open final for FREE. The matches are scheduled to start at 7.30 pm AEDT on Saturday and Sunday.

You can tune in to Channel 9 or the streaming service 9Now, which has live streams of ongoing matches, as well as highlights for each of the matches that have already taken place.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch Australian Open tennis from abroad.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Zheng in the US

The Sabalenka vs Zheng final will take place on Saturday, January 27 with a start time of 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT in the US.

Our top recommendation for catching Sabalenka vs Zheng and other Australian Open matches would be to use the streaming service ESPN Plus. It's covering every single serve, smash and volley of the tournament and, according to ESPN, its streaming service "will stream all rounds on all courts live". Simple!

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for a subscription, but many people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which offers it alongside Hulu and Disney Plus from just $14.99 per month.

If you have cable, then you'll also be able to watch Sabalenka vs Zheng live on ESPN2. Alternatively, stream ESPN2 through various live TV streaming services.

DirecTV offers it in its Entertainment package for $79.99 per month (or its higher tiers), Fubo has it in the basic Pro package at $79.99 per month (or through its 7-day free trial), and Sling TV has it in its Orange plan from $40 per month (or its Orange + Blue package which is $55 per month) and half-price for your first month.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Zheng in the UK

To watch Australian Open matches including the women's final in the UK, you'll have to have either Eurosport on your TV package or to sign up to Discovery Plus.

For the latter, you'll need the Standard Discovery Plus plan (as opposed to Basic), which costs £6.99 a month and has no annual option (something that's worth emphasizing, seeing as the Basic plan does offer an annual option, but won't let you watch the tennis).

The Australian Open final will start at 8.30 am UK.

What time does Sabalenka vs Zheng match begin?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng is slated to start at 7.30 pm AEDT local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT on Saturday, January 27.

Although some earlier rounds often see scheduled start times get moved back owing to prior matches running for longer, that won't happen for the final.

All you need to know about Sabalenka vs Zheng

What court is Sabalenka vs Zheng on? Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng will take place at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena — the venue's main court. Named for Australia's multi-Grand Slam winning tennis player Rod Laver who dominated the men's game in the 1960s, it holds just shy of 15,000 fans (14,820 to be precises) and was the first ever tennis venue to feature a retractable roof when it was completed and opened in 1988.

What is the Sabalenka vs Zheng head-to-head record? Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng have matched up only once before, when the Belarusian was the 2-0 victor in last year's US Open quarter-final. Played: 1

Sabalenka won: 1

Zheng won: 0