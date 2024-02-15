How to watch So Help Me Todd season 2 online or on TV

Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden in So Help Me Todd

One of CBS's most successful new shows in recent years, So Help Me Todd is back for a second run as we rejoin the mom-and-son investigation team. But can they manage to find enough time between bickering to crack the case? Watch So Help Me Todd season 2 from anywhere when it returns to screens from Thursday, February 15.

You can watch So Help Me Todd season 2 in the US on CBS or via a free trial to Fubo or the Paramount Plus streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch So Help Me Todd on from anywhere with a VPN.

So Help Me Todd has all the hallmarks of a classic odd-couple dramedy. At the start of the first season, we met Todd (Skylar Astin), a feckless, unemployed private investigator with the gift of the gab and a nose for sniffing out perps. His mother Margaret (the always magnificent Marcia Gay Harden) is a straight-laced defense attorney who sticks by the rules to get results. You can probably see where we're going with this.

Season 2 picks things back up with a rejuvenated Todd considering opening his very own private investigation business. But when somebody is killed on live local morning news, mother and son are thrown back together to try and find out whodunnit.

It may sometimes seem like a cliché, but there are good reasons why these chalk-and-cheese screen dynamics work. The easy charm of Astin combines delightfully with Harden's acting chops in So Help Me Todd, creating a zingy on-screen chemistry right up there with Woody and Buzz or Riggs and Murtaugh.

With a shortened second series due to 2023's Hollywood strikes, make sure you don't miss a minute. Here's how to watch So Help Me Todd season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch So Help Me Todd season 2 in the US

So Help Me Todd fans in the US can watch through antennas and on cable on CBS. It goes out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT, with the season 2 premiere on Thursday, February 15.

If you already get CBS then you're sorted, but if not, live TV streaming services also offer what you need. You can access CBS through Fubo, for example. It starts at $79.99 per month, but has 150-plus cable TV channels and also comes with a seve-nday free trial.

Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV both also carry CBS as part of their channel line-up.

Alternatively, you could opt to watch So Help Me Todd via CBS's dedicated Paramount Plus streaming service. It shows the very best of what the network has to offer — from TV shows and movies, to domestic and international live sport — and costs from only $5.99 per month after you've enjoyed its one-week free trial. All of the first season is also available on Paramount Plus if you're still catching up.

How to watch So Help Me Todd season 2 in Australia

Just like in the US, So Help Me Todd season 2 will land on Paramount Plus in Australia. Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays from February 16 onwards.

Subscriptions to the Paramount Plus streaming service costs from $9.99 Down Under, with a one-week free trial available to new users.

Can I watch So Help Me Todd season 2 in the UK?

While the first season of So Help Me Todd was shown on the Alibi channel on Sky TV in the UK, it wasn't broadcast until roughly a year after the US air date.

At the time of writing, no UK release date for So Help Me Todd season 2 has been announced.

Season 2 of So Help Me Todd starts on Thursday, February 15 on CBS in the US.

You'll find it on Paramount Plus from in Australia from Friday, February 16, with no release date yet announced in the UK.

All you need to know about So Help Me Todd season 2

How many episodes are there in So Help Me Todd season 2? While there were 21 episodes of So Help Me Todd season 1, filming of the second run has been heavily impacted by the 2023 writers' strike. At the time of writing, the final total of episodes has not been confirmed. It is expected to be somewhere between 10 and 15.

What is the cast of So Help Me Todd? Skylar Astin as Todd

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Madeline Wise as Allison

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle

Inga Schlingmann as Susan

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey

Jeffrey Nordling as Gus Easton

Leslie Silva as Beverly Crest

Heather Morris as Judy Maxon

Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Gianola

Sandra Bernhard as Belinda Tuttle

Who is Skylar Astin Skylar Astin is a 36-year-old actor from New York City. He is probably best known for playing Jesse Swanson in the Pitch Perfect movies. Outside of a successful stage career — largely in musical theater — his screen credits include films Taking Woodstock and 21 & Over and recurring roles in shows Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Grey's Anatomy.