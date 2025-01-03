How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live stream: 2nd Test online or on TV

After the thrills of the first South Africa vs Pakistan encounter, South Africa will look to start their big Test year in style in Cape Town. The 2nd Test gets started on Friday, January 3 and you can find global daily start times below, plus the information you need to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams from anywhere with a VPN. There are even free streams for those in Pakistan.

This time last year, nobody gave South Africa much of a chance of making the World Test Championship final. But last weekend they sealed their place in dramatic style, just getting over the line with a 2-wicket win in Centurion.

Chasing only 148 in the fourth innings, it looked like they'd thrown a golden opportunity away when the tourists' experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas tore through their batting line-up. Thankfully for the Proteas, tailenders Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada held their nerve to reach the target and book a trip to Lord's in June.

They won't be at all satisfied about how they nearly blew it, though, and captain Temba Bavuma will want to see a much more convincing win to kick off the year. While the tourists will be eager to bite back and set the right tone after a chaotic 2024.

Newlands can often be a batters' paradise and we have all the information you need to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world and potentially for free.

A Sports is showing this Test series on TV in Pakistan, which means that there will be free South Africa vs Pakistan live streams on its Ary Zap website and app. All you need to register to watch is your name and email.

Daily play starts at 1.30 pm PKT in Pakistan, which is 10.30 am local time in South Africa. That's 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT in the US and 8.30 am UK.

Abroad? You might find you need a VPN to unblock Ary Zap when travelling outside of Pakistan.

To watch South Africa vs Pakistan T20 stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the South Africa vs Pakistan series across its Cricket and Main Event channels. Daily action starts at 8.30 am UK.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £20. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan in Australia across Fox's sports channels (Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Cricket+ 505), with play starting each evening at 7.30 pm AEDT from Friday.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan Test, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

The 2nd five-day South Africa vs Pakistan Test starts on Friday, January 3 and is scheduled to run until Tuesday, January 7.

Play gets underway each morning at 10.30 am SAST local time, which is 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT.

1st Test: December 26-30 — SuperSport Park South Africa won by 2 wickets

December 26-30 — SuperSport Park South Africa won by 2 wickets 2nd Test: January 3-7 — Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

What are the South Africa vs Pakistan Test squads? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel

What is the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test venue? The second South Africa vs Pakistan Test takes place at the historic Newlands in Cape Town. Test matches have been played at the 25,000-capacity arena since 1889 and, in the shadow of Table Mountain, it's thought of as one of the most picturesque places to play in world cricket. Pakistan have never won a Test at Newlands, and have been on the wrong end of several large defeats. The last came six years ago when the Proteas' seam attack was just to hot for them to handle and captain Faf du Plessis scored a century.