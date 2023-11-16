How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos: live stream boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Shakur Stevenson is aiming to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on the supremely powerful Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas. Stevenson vs De Los Santos is the all-southpaw main event on a stacked card this Thursday, November 16, at the T-Mobile Arena.

Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

At just 26 years of age, Stevenson has already won world titles at featherweight and super-featherweight, and though he’s only fought one bout since moving up yet another weight class, it finished with a typically emphatic sixth-round knockout of Shuichiro Yoshino.

The undefeated champion is quite simply one of the hottest prospects in the sport right now.

By contrast this is by some mark the biggest fight of De Los Santos' career to date. The 24-year-old has scored two victories since losing a split decision to William Foster III, and the hope is that the occasion of his first ever title bout inspires rather than paralyses him.

De Los Santos is more of a slugger than the fleet-footed Stevenson, which sets up a classic clash of styles. The Dominican has knocked out a staggering 14 of his 17 opponents, and he’ll be looking to keep Stevenson moving and catch him out with some big hits, utilizing his slight height and weight advantages.

With a lengthy list of bouts, including Emanuel Navarrete defending his WBO world super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao, also on the card, this is a night that no boxing fan will want to miss.

The Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream is on ESPN Plus and ESPN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK – no PPV fee required! Keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are and if you need a VPN to help you watch if you're traveling abroad. We've also included some useful information below so you know the tale of the tape and some odds.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in the US

Boxing fans in the US can live stream Stevenson vs De Los Santos on both ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Live coverage of the event begins at 5.35 pm ET / 2.35 pm PT on ESPN Plus, and at 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT on ESPN.

The Stevenson vs De Los Santos ringwalks are expected at around 11.30 pm ET / 8.30 pm PT.

ESPN is a cable sports channel that is carried by nearly all traditional pay-TV providers, as well as most live TV streaming services, including DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Stevenson vs De Los Santos action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in Canada

In Canada, the Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight is being shown on TSN, with live coverage getting underway at 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT on Thursday night.

The Stevenson vs De Los Santos ringwalks are expected at around 11.30 pm ET / 8.30 pm PT.

If you don't have access to the channel through your cable package, you can also live stream Stevenson vs De Los Santos via a TSN Plus subscription. Prices start from just $8 plus tax. No PPV – just a regular sign up.

Travelling outside of Canada? Use a VPN to unblock the TSN Plus website from abroad and use your usual subscription to catch the Shakur Stevenson fight from anywhere.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Stevenson vs De Los Santos in the UK.

Live coverage of the event begins at 1.30 am UK in the early hours of Friday morning, with Stevenson and De Los Santos expected to ringwalk at approximately 4.30 am.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

Remember, if you're abroad but don't want to miss any of the Stevenson vs De Los Santos action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in Australia

Stevenson vs De Los Santos is a PPV event in Australia, costing $29.95 via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Live coverage starts at 10 am AEDT on Friday morning, with the Stevenson vs De Los Santos ringwalks expected much later, at 3.30 pm.

Not in Australia for the fight? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming Stevenson vs De Los Santos.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the fight. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like Stevenson vs De Los Santos even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Shakur Stevenson Edwin De Los Santos Nationality American Dominican Date of birth June 28th, 1997 October 7th, 1999 Height 5' 8'' 5' 9" Reach 68" 70" Total fights 20 17 Record 20-0 (10 KOs) 16-1 (14 KOs)

Stevenson vs De Los Santos fight card

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos; For vacant WBC world lightweight title

Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs Robson Conceicao; For WBO Super-featherweight title

Brian Norman Jr. vs Quinton Randall; Welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs Max Ornelas; Bantamweight

Troy Isley vs Vladimir Hernandez; Middleweight

Giovanni Sarchioto vs TBA; Super-middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs Jose Cardenas; Lightweight

Emiliano Vargas vs TBA; Lightweight

Jackson Murray vs Steven Torres; Heavyweight

Hugo Micallef vs Sergio Odabai; Super-lightweight

Stevenson vs De Los Santos odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in favor of Shakur Stevenson (-1200) versus the underdog Edwin De Los Santos (+600).