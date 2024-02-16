The Last Leg returns on February 16 to dissect the best and worst of the week that was. Expect more #isitokays and more rants from Adam Hills as the 30th season of the topical discussion show lands on our screens.

It’s Friday, they’re live, it’s time for The Last Leg and you can watch for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch The Last Leg on Channel 4 from anywhere with a VPN .

Since debuting as part of Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage in 2012, The Last Leg has had a meteoric rise, becoming one of the UK’s most beloved shows, with Hills, alongside Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, tackling current events, interviewing celebrity guests and just generally feeling like three best mates we love to hang out with.

The key to the show’s success has been its ability to approach difficult topics head on, covering some of the most tumultuous periods in modern UK history with an approach that’s both sardonic and sensitive. While the show is ostensibly a comedy, and goes out in a Friday night slot that Channel 4 has always reserved for its biggest laughs, that doesn’t stop the boys getting serious when they need to, with Hills in particular known for his impassioned direct to camera speeches.

The Last Leg has also had some iconic guest moments, from David Tennant’s (numerous) political rants, Rosie Jones’ dirty jokes and Asling Bea’s openness on mental health. Season 30 already looks to have a stellar lineup of guests, with Richard Ayoade, Johnathan Ross, Lucy Beaumont and Shaun Ryder already confirmed for the first two episodes alone.

Ready for the next leg? Read on for how to watch The Last Leg season 30 online and from anywhere, we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch The Last Leg season 30 in the UK for free

The Last Leg airs in the UK on Fridays, starting February 16 on both Channel 4 and its streaming service. It's a free service, but you can upgrade to the premium tier for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch The Last Leg season 30 in Australia for free

In Australia, The Last Leg may not air live, but viewers won't have to wait too long, with new episodes going out on Tuesdays on ABC TV Plus and the ABC streaming platform, iView. iView is a free service and is where you'll also find other British comedies such as Ghosts and Changing Ends.

Aussies abroad trying to access iView as they usually would may need a VPN to access the streaming service. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Last Leg season 30 in the US?

For a time, The Last Leg had a home on BritBox in the US but there's currently no broadcaster for the topical comedy show.

Of course, Brits and Aussies travelling in the States can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service, as we explain here.

The Last Leg season 30 will air live every Friday for eight weeks (full episode guide below) at 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 am AEDT (Sat) on Channel 4 and its free streaming service in the UK, starting February 16.

In Australia, it'll air on ABC TV Plus and its free streaming service, iView on Tuesdays at 8:30pm AEDT.

At time of writing, no broadcaster has picked up The Last Leg in the US.

The Last Leg season 30 episode guide

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode Guests Date 1 Rosie Jones and Richard Ayoade Friday, February 16 2 Johnathan Ross, Lucy Beaumont, and Shaun Ryder Friday, February 23 3 TBC Friday, March 1 4 TBC Friday, March 8 5 TBC Friday, March 15 6 TBC Friday, March 22 7 TBC Friday, March 29 8 TBC Friday, April 5

All you need to know about The Last Leg season 30

The Last Leg trailer

Being broadcast live, there's nothing to show of the upcoming season just yet, but here's a clip of the boys taking a look back on their first ten years as they celebrated a decade on our screens in 2022.

What is The Last Leg? The Last Leg is "three guys with four legs talking about the week". Originally broadcast as part of Channel 4's coverage of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, the first series of the show went out nightly, looking back on the day's sporting events, with Adam Hills as host and Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe as guests. The popularity of the show and the chemistry of the trio led to the program being commissioned for a second series later in the year which retained the same format but took a more general look at the week's major events, sporting or otherwise. Over time the show has evolved in to a topical discussion show of sorts, and while there is a heavy comedic focus, the presenters do not shy away from speaking their mind on serious topics, with Hills becoming iconic for his direct to camera speeches. Being broadcast live, there is heavy encouragement of audience participation with use of the #isitok hashtag and end of year votes for the Dick of the Year. The Last Leg has returned to its roots during Paralympic years, running daily episodes covering the action (and will do so again this year for Paris 2024) and also ran three specials around the 2015 general election. There's also The Last Leg of the Year, an annual look back on the year that was, that goes out every New Years Eve and in 2016, the boys made a special road trip series, The Last Leg Down Under, that saw the trio travel Hills' homeland.

Who are the presenters of The Last Leg? Adam Hills Adam Hills is an Australian presenter and comedian. Born without a right foot, a career in comedy helped the comedian become more at ease with his disability, often incorporating his prosthetic in to his stand up routine. After presenting coverage of the 2008 Beijing Paralympics for ABC in his home country, Channel 4 chose him as part of their broadcast team for London 2012, a part of which was the original iteration of The Last Leg. Alex Brooker Alex Brooker was discovered by Channel 4 during a talent search to find hosts for their 2012 London Paralympic coverage. Born with hand and arm disabilities and complications that required the amputation of his right leg, Brooker said on The Last Leg's tenth anniversary episode that being on the show had helped him feel comfortable about his disability. Brooker has been praised for his interview style, with his laid back approach often getting 'honest' answers from typically difficult subjects. He also produced a documentary for the BBC, Alex Brooker: Disability and Me, that is an honest and intimate look at how the comedian's disabilities have affected his life, and what life is like for those with disabilities in the UK today. Josh Widdicombe Josh Widdicombe is a comedian and former sports journalist, know for his appearences on panel shows, notably Mock the Week, as well as his own sitcom, Josh. Widdicombe has been on The Last Leg since its first series, originally being bought on as a guest due that iteration's sporting focus. The comedian has also written a Sunday Times bestselling book, Watching Neighbours Twice a Day... How '90s TV (Almost) Prepared Me for Life, and hosts various podcasts about football, parenting and more.