What's new on HBO and HBO Max in June 2020
HBO Max starts its existence with a pretty huge month
Welcome to June — the first full month in the life of HBO Max . And that means a whole lot of content available to a whole lot of people. Not just from the legacy HBO (though there's still plenty of that), but also from the bulk of the WarnerMedia family at large. That includes networks like TBS and Comedy Central. TNT and CNN. Selected movies from Turner Classic Movies. And even more.
That includes originals like Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer , from CNN, which tells the true story of the infamous tabloid that very much has plaid a part in our national story the past few years.
Or there's the series premiere of Karma, which brings reality TV competition to HBO Max. (And that in and of itself is a sentence we never expected to write.)
Then there's the premiere of the limited series Perry Mason , featuring Matthew Rhys.
And on June 25, the long-awaited Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO . Fans of the original animated series are not going to want to miss the first of the four breakout specials.
So read on for the full list of what's available on HBO Max in June 2020.
But first, a word of warning: Things get a little confusing because HBO and HBO Max exist in parallel. Here's how you can look at these listings in context, though: If an entry has (HBO) at the end, it's available on both the legacy HBO, as well as HBO Max. If there's no parenthetical, it's only on HBO Max.
HBO Max
To the Max
It's not just HBO — it's HBO Max
Think of HBO Max this way: It's the best of HBO (as in all of it), plus more from the greater WarnerMedia empire, with content from TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, TCM and more!
Coming to HBO Max on June 1
- 4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
- Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
- The American, 2010 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Beauty, 1994
- Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Cabaret, 1972
- The Champ, 1979
- Chicago, 2002
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Crash, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- Dune, 1984 (HBO)
- Elf, 2003
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Firewall, 2006
- Flipped, 2010
- Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
- The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
- Frantic, 1988
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
- Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
- The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978
- Heidi, 2006
- Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- The Hunger, 1983
- In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
- In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- It Takes Two, 1995
- Juice, 1992
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Misery, 1990
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
- A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Ordinary People, 1980
- Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
- Personal Best, 1982
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Secondhand Lions, 2003
- She's The Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Speed Racer, 2008
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- Tess, 1980 (HBO)
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Time Traveler's Wife, 2009
- Titanic, 1997
- TMNT, 2007
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You've Got Mail, 1998
Coming to HBO Max on June 2
- Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
Coming to HBO Max on June 4
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We're Here, Season Finale (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 5
- Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 6
- Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 7
- I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 10
- Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
Coming to HBO Max on June 12
- El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 13
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 14
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 16
- #GeorgeWashington, 2017
- Age of Big Cats, Season One
- Ancient Earth, Season One
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
- Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
- Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
- David Attenborough's Ant Mountain, 2016
- David Attenbourough's Light on Earth, 2016
- DeBugged, 2018
- Digits, Season One
- Dragons & Damsels, 2019
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
- First Man, 2017
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
- The History of Food, Season One
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
- Knuckleball!, 2019
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Man's First Friend, 2018
- Penguin Central, 2019
- Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
- Realm of the Volga, Season One
- Sacred Spaces, Season One
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN): Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper's prescient grasp of its readers' darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
- Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
- Secret Life Underground, Season One
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
- Space Probes!, Season One
- Speed, Season One
- Spies of War , Season One
- Tales of Nature, Season One
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace, 2019
- Viking Women, Season One
- Vitamania, 2018
- Whale Wisdom, 2019
- The Woodstock Bus, 2019
Coming to HBO Max on June 18
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere: Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.
Coming to HBO Max on June 19
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 20
- Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 21
- Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO): This drama series follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.
Coming to HBO Max on June 22
- Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 24
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 25
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere: Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
Coming to HBO Max on June 26
- Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
Coming to HBO Max on June 27
- Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut), 2020 (HBO)
Coming to HBO Max on June 28
- I'll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO): A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name and explores writer Michelle McNamara's investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.
Coming to HBO Max on June 30
- Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO): This searing documentary shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.