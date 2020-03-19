What's new on HBO in April 2020

Source: WarnerMedia (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Oh, HBO. When the world's falling apart, you're still here. And you're about to get a lot more interesting in another moth or so when HBO Max takes flight.

But for today, it's the same old HBO. And that means it's pretty darn good.

April shoudl be a fairly busy one, with movies like It: Chapter 2 on the horizon. The HBO original Bad Education makes its premiere toward the end of the month. And the excellent (if not exactly an upper) Atlanta's Missing and Mudered: The Lost Children debuts on April 5.

Head on down for the full schedule.

Theatrical Premieres

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)

Galveston, 2018 (4/1)

Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)

Stuber, 2019 (4/18)

Original Programming

Bad Education (4/25)

Autism: The Sequel (4/28)

Series Premieres

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)

Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Run, Series Premiere (4/12)

Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)

Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)

We're Here, Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

Series Finales

High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)

The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)

Estrenos

Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)

Pepito, 2019 (4/3)

Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)

The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)

Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)

2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:

Coming to HBO on April 1, 2020

Alpha and Omega, 2010

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

Becoming Jane, 2007

Clockstoppers, 2002

Daylight, 1996

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Drop Dead Fred, 1991

The Family Stone, 2005

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011

The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015

The Judge, 2014

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

The Lovely Bones, 2009

Loving, 2016

Monte Carlo, 2011

The Nice Guys, 2016

The Predator, 2018

Slumdog Millionaire, 2008

Something Wild, 1986

Sophie's Choice, 1982

Team America: World Police, 2004

Ulee's Gold, 1997

War Dogs, 2016

Water for Elephants, 2011

Xanadu, 1980

