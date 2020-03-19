What's new on HBO in April 2020
You've got two options while you're stuck at home — work, or watch TV. Choose wisely
Oh, HBO. When the world's falling apart, you're still here. And you're about to get a lot more interesting in another moth or so when HBO Max takes flight.
But for today, it's the same old HBO. And that means it's pretty darn good.
April shoudl be a fairly busy one, with movies like It: Chapter 2 on the horizon. The HBO original Bad Education makes its premiere toward the end of the month. And the excellent (if not exactly an upper) Atlanta's Missing and Mudered: The Lost Children debuts on April 5.
Head on down for the full schedule.
HBO
Premium TV
It's not TV — at least that's what they say
Game of Thrones is gone. It's the beginning of the end for Westworld. HBO Max is nigh. But for now? This is what we've got.
Theatrical Premieres
- Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)
- Galveston, 2018 (4/1)
- Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)
- It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)
- Stuber, 2019 (4/18)
Original Programming
- Bad Education (4/25)
- Autism: The Sequel (4/28)
Series Premieres
- Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)
- Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)
- Run, Series Premiere (4/12)
- Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)
- Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)
- We're Here, Series Premiere (4/23)
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)
Series Finales
- High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)
- The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)
Estrenos
- Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)
- Pepito, 2019 (4/3)
- Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)
- The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)
- Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)
- 2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:
Coming to HBO on April 1, 2020
- Alpha and Omega, 2010
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Wedding, 2003
- Becoming Jane, 2007
- Clockstoppers, 2002
- Daylight, 1996
- Die Hard, 1988
- Die Hard 2, 1990
- Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
- Drop Dead Fred, 1991
- The Family Stone, 2005
- The Flintstones, 1994
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
- Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011
- The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015
- The Judge, 2014
- The Kids Are All Right, 2010
- The Lovely Bones, 2009
- Loving, 2016
- Monte Carlo, 2011
- The Nice Guys, 2016
- The Predator, 2018
- Slumdog Millionaire, 2008
- Something Wild, 1986
- Sophie's Choice, 1982
- Team America: World Police, 2004
- Ulee's Gold, 1997
- War Dogs, 2016
- Water for Elephants, 2011
- Xanadu, 1980
Leaving HBO on April 26
- Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008
- Ending April 30:
- Bruce Almighty, 2003
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010
- Cyborg, 1989
- The Darkness, 2016
- The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
- George of the Jungle, 1997
- Good Boy!, 2003
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1993
- Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, 1996
- The Ladykillers, 2004
- Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
- Men of Honor, 2000
- The Mule, 2018
- Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007
- My Soul to Take, 2010
- The Object of My Affection, 1998
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Puss in Boots, 2011
- Religulous, 2008
- Rush Hour 2, 2001
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Upgrade, 2018
- Welcome to Marwen, 2018
- Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018
