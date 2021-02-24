What's new on HBO in March 2021
By Emily Price
'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' debuts on March 18, and 'Godzilla vs. Kong' on March 31!
New on HBO Max in March is the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie debuts in theaters as well as on HBO Max on March 31 and will be available for 31 days with no additional cost for subscribers.
And speaking of highly-anticipated releases, Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on March 18 on the streamer, on March 11 the dreamed series Genera+ion, following a diverse group of high school students through an exploration of modern sexuality, debuts.
Here’s the full rundown of what you have to look forward to in March:
March 1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
