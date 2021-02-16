What's new on Hulu in March 2021

Hulu is kicking off March with the story of Charles and Diana. Charles & Diana: 1983 follows the couple when they arrived in Australia in 1983 for a historic royal tour.

On March 5, the Hulu Original Boss Level premieres on the streamer. That film follows the story of a former special forces agent that gets traded in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder. And on March 12, Hulu is premiering the documentary kid90, a look at the life of 90s kid Soleil Moon Frye.

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect in March:

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)



Charles & Diana: 198‪3 (2021)

In 1983 the most famous couple in the world arrived in Alice Springs, Australia for a historic royal tour. Greeted by oceans of cheering fans, packing and lining each and every street. Fans and admirers full of hope, optimism and love for the Prince and Princess. All is not what it seems– a closer look back on this expansive royal tour reveals a much more foreboding and grueling reality. From Australia to New Zealand this is an incredible look at the 1983 royal tour like never before.We offer the best in family holidays, perfect for kids looking for adventure.

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her eight-year-old daughter (Zelie Boulant-Lemesle). Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship. Matt Dillon also stars.

March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” Soleil is joined by lifelong friends and fellow child stars who provide commentary on growing up in the ‘90s; including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

Farewell Amor (2020)

After 17 years in exile, Walter finally reunites with his family after being forced to leave Angola for New York City. We meet the family as Walter is picking up his wife, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, from the airport to bring them home to his one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment. They quickly discover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers. As they attempt to overcome the personal and political hurdles amongst them, they rely on the muscle memory of dance to find their way back “home.” FAREWELL AMOR is an immigrant story that has come to define the American landscape since its inception

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

A group of friends reunite to play “The Buddy Games,” a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as themselves - two bickering actors making a drama out of a crisis. Can their fragile egos survive working from home and virtual Hollywood? Guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Nick Frost, Josh Gad, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, Ewan McGregor & Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The fun doesn’t stop in the newest season of TrollsTopia! Friendships between the tribes are stronger than ever with the arrival of “Pal-entine’s Day” and the help of the new Metroll train station, connecting all of the neighborhoods together. But when Chaz, a smooth jazz troll arrives, Poppy realizes she accidentally excluded an entire tribe from TrollsTopia and must do everything she can to make her new friends feel at home.

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

HUNTER HUNTER follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

Critically acclaimed global anthology series focusing on the untold stories of the world's most brilliant innovators. This season GENIUS will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact she has had on music and culture. Academy-Award Nominee Cynthia Erivo stars.

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.

March 26

Into The Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna, move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.