What's on TV for Monday, Feb. 7

Day three of the Winter Olympics; a new episode of '9-1-1: Lone Star'; and 'Celebrity Big Brother' continues.

Top Picks Tonight

Beijing Winter Olympics

Live coverage of the women's 500m final in short track, women's 1500m in speedskating, women's big air final in freestyle skiing, the men's super G in Alpine skiing during NBC's primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics. 

Watch the Winter Olympics at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, as well as throughout the day on other NBCU channels and the Peacock streaming service.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on  9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen's first date with the beautiful and accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas goes awry. Meanwhile, the members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and realizes the couple's daughter is missing. Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight with a new episode and another member of the celebrity cast possibly being voted out by their housemates.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

4400

Tonight on a new 4400, Logan is the only witness to a savage crime, that, to all others does not seem to exist. Meanwhile, Claudette stands up to a group of anti-4400's and Mildred rallies the troops.

Watch 4400 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The Cleaning Lady

Tonight on The Cleaning Lady, when a party bus cleanup job takes a turn for the worse, Thony faces a difficult choice. Meanwhile, after all his efforts to secure a new business for Hayak, Arman is blindsided.

Watch The Cleaning Lady at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.