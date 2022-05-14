What's on TV for Saturday, May 14
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
NHL playoffs
There's not one but three game 7s tonight in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Here is the full schedule for this sure to be epic games:
Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT on ESPN
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maples Leafs, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN
Saturday Night Live
There's an all new Saturday Night Live tonight, with Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez making her SNL hosting debut and Post Malone as the musical guest.
Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.
Navalny
The Sundance Film Festival-winning documentary Navalny airs on TV tonight. The documentary follows one of Vladimir Putin's biggest opponents, who survived an assassination attempt from a lethal nerve agent.
Watch Navalny at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN.
Senior Year
A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.
Watch Senior Year anytime on Netflix.
The Lincoln Lawyer
An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.
Watch The Lincoln Lawyer anytime on Netflix
