What's on TV for Sunday, Dec. 12
By Emily Price published
The Chicago Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers tonight; the 'Succession' season 3 finale; and a new episode of 'Insecure.'
Top Picks Tonight
- The Chicago Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football
- The Succession season 3 finale
- Issa, Molly and the others still try to figure out who and what comes next in their lives on a new Insecure
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
Sunday Night Football
Tonight the Chicago Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Succession
On the season 3 finale of Succession, Roman shares his suspicions about their mother's new beau with Shiv after a tense board meeting to discuss acquisition of Matsson's GoJo. As a luxe family wedding gets underway in Italy, Gerri draws a line in the sand with Roman.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
Insecure
On a new Insecure, Issa weighs the pros and cons of two viable paths while simultaneously contemplating an important personal next step. Meanwhile, Molly spends an overwhelming day getting her parents' estate plan in order.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.
70th Miss Universe
Tonight is the 2021 Miss Universe competition. The three-hour special event is airing live from Eilat, Israel, in which Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, will crown her successor.
Watch at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.
A Christmas Proposal
Looking for a holiday movie? CBS is airing A Christmas Proposal tonight.
A Christmas Proposal presents a down-on-her-luck chef, who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, visiting his family.
Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Rookie
Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
