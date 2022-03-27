What's on TV for Sunday, March 27

Top picks tonight

The Oscars

The Oscars are tonight! The biggest night in Hollywood will feature the stars all dolled up and awards handed out to some of the best movies from the past year.

Watch the Oscars at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

March Madness

It's Elite Eight Sunday, as both the men's and women's March Madness tournaments send two teams to the semifinals. Here are all the games on Sunday:

Men's basketball tournament:

Women's basketball tournament:

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight NCIS: Los Angeles has two new episodes for viewers. On the first, when DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton's partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of "Switch" to find the culprit. Also Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree and Kilbride work to catch an aerospace engineer who stole classified Navy schematics.

Then the second episode sees NCIS investigate the robbery of a high-end arts storage by going undercover as potential buyers on the black market, to find who is behind the stolen items.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles starting at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

S.W.A.T.

On a new S.W.A.T., when hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Great North

Tonight on a new episode of The Great North, Ham befriends an older woman who loves to party. Meanwhile, Judy takes up pottery and is not great at it.

Watch The Great North at 8:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight, Big Bob is coming to dinner so that Tina can interview him for a school project.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on a new Family Guy, after Brian sustains an injury, Lois gets hooked on his painkillers. Meanwhile, Cleveland refurbishes Peter's ping pong table, which becomes the hot spot in the neighborhood.

Watch Family Guy at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Riverdale

On a new episode of Riverdale, following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead copes with his new reality.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.