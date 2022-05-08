What's on TV for Sunday, May 8

Top picks tonight

Winning Time

It's a basketball night, but not just because of the continuing action in the NBA playoffs. Tonight is also the season 1 finale of Winning Time.

Watch Winning Time at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO/HBO Max.

American Idol

On a special Mother's Day episode of American Idol, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok.

Watch America Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

On an all new episode of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Tucci heads to the Piedmont region of Italy, where French heritage mixes with the slow food revolution.

Watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN.

Saturday Night Live Mother's Day Special

Tonight there's a special Mother's Day episode of Saturday Night Live. The show will be filled with fan-favorite sketches all about moms.

Watch the Saturday Night Live Mother's Day Special at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan's desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready.

Watch The Rookie at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Equalizer

Tonight on a new episode of The Equalizer, McCall, Mel and Harry help a self-proclaimed psychic find his missing sister.

Watch The Equalizer at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.