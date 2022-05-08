What's on TV for Sunday, May 8
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
Winning Time
It's a basketball night, but not just because of the continuing action in the NBA playoffs. Tonight is also the season 1 finale of Winning Time.
Watch Winning Time at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO/HBO Max.
American Idol
On a special Mother's Day episode of American Idol, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok.
Watch America Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
On an all new episode of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Tucci heads to the Piedmont region of Italy, where French heritage mixes with the slow food revolution.
Watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN.
Saturday Night Live Mother's Day Special
Tonight there's a special Mother's Day episode of Saturday Night Live. The show will be filled with fan-favorite sketches all about moms.
Watch the Saturday Night Live Mother's Day Special at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Rookie
Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan's desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready.
Watch The Rookie at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.
The Equalizer
Tonight on a new episode of The Equalizer, McCall, Mel and Harry help a self-proclaimed psychic find his missing sister.
Watch The Equalizer at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.
