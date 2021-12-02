What's on TV for Thursday, Dec. 2

Top Picks Tonight

See the full rundown of what's on TV where you live in the What to Watch U.S. TV guide.

College Basketball

Tonight Valparaiso is taking on Drake in some football. Tonight's game will be played from the Knapp Center.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ESPN U

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer's mysterious boss over the university's science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw's illegal gambling room.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of COVID-19 and all things 2020, the Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Coyotes

A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

Watch anytime on Netflix

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, While Al is heavily medicated following surgery on his wisdom teeth, he mistakenly insults Art, forcing Riley to choose sides. Also, Lizzie tries to broker a peace among Art, Riley and Al.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

Single All the Way

Get festive with this charming new Netflix rom-com, Single All the Way. Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Great Christmas Light Fight

There are Christmas lights, and then there are Christmas lights. The holiday festivities conclude in the final episodes of the season as Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak head out to see the most spectacular Christmas displays in America.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

Through several interviews with renowned jazz critics, music professors and writers, and including a new in-depth, intimate interview with the artist, Listening to Kenny G is a multifaceted exploration of the two extremes between the musician’s critics and his superfans, revealing a meditation on the larger idea of artistic taste and how our musical preferences define us.

Watch anytime on HBO Max