What's on TV for Thursday, March 17

Top picks tonight

March Madness

March Madness is officially underway. Tournament games are being broadcast starting at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT on CBS, TBS, TNT.

Law & Order

On a new Law & Order, after a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove dig into the many grievances against him.

Watch Law & Order at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

There are also new episodes of Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on Grey's Anatomy, Nick whisks Meredith away to his Minnesota cabin for a romantic weekend, leaving Winston and Maggie to care for Meredith’s children. Meanwhile, Amelia and Kai grow closer.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Minx

An HBO Max original series, Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Watch the first two episodes of Minx anytime on HBO Max.

Station 19

Tonight on Station 19, the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

MasterChef Junior

Tonight is the first episode in a brand new season of MasterChef Junior. Tonight 16 pint-sized chefs from all around the country are tasked with their first challenge, a secret item they must use as the star of their dish to cook their way into victory.

Watch MasterChef Junionr at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Call Me Kat

On a new Call Me Kat, Kat tries to welcome a new business to the neighborhood, but the owner thinks he can get away with whatever he wants. Meanwhile, Randi tries to figure out a great gift for Carter.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Big Sky

On a new Big Sky tonight, determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust.

Watch Big Sky at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.