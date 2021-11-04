What's on TV for Thursday, Nov. 4

The New York Jets are taking on the Indianapolis Colts tonight; a new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister on The Blacklist; and Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons report on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight the New York Jets are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, after Al and Ariana begin dating, they quickly realize they have different ideas about courtship.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, a new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshimi: Holiday Edition

In Taste the Nation, award-winning host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, who recently received her third Emmy nomination, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging and what it means to be American.



Watch anytime on Hulu.

Catching Killers

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Bull

The TAC team asks Bull to step aside when they fear his recent issues could negatively affect their defense of a business mogul accused of being mentally unfit to lead his company.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.