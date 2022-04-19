What's on TV for Tuesday, April 19

Top picks tonight

black-ish series finale

Tonight is the series finale of black-ish and ABC has a special schedule to mark the show's end. In the final episode, as Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart.

After the finale, there will be a half-hour special with the cast looking back on the show's eight seasons.

Watch black-ish at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

This Is Us

This Is Us continues with its final season with an all new episode tonight, as the Pearsons gather for Kate's wedding.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

NBA playoffs

First round action of the NBA playoffs continue. Here's the full schedule of games for tonight:

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on NBA TV.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT.

The Resident

On a new episode of The Resident, with Raptor on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him. Meanwhile, a camping trip leaves a patient with a fatal disease that none of the doctors have seen before. Then, Bell and Kit devise a plan to help their case with the Medical Board.

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Young Rock

Tonight on a new episode of Young Rock, when Dewey gets in trouble at school, Ata enlists the help of Andre the Giant to set him straight. Lia, on trial for extortion, attempts to curry favor with the jury.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, the New Amsterdam team goes out for a night of karaoke and drinking but must face the consequences at work the next day. Iggy helps a mysterious patient confront a past trauma.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Mr. Mayor

On a new Mr. Mayor, Neil is forced to burst Orly's bubble about her "perfect mother." Arpi uses the office's high school interns to help get a bill passed.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.