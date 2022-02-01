What's on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Top Picks Tonight

The Real Dirty Dancing

Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Real Dirty Dancing is a one-of-a-kind competition featuring celebrities reliving Dirty Dancing's most memorable moments, hoping to become the next "Baby" and "Johnny."

This is Us

On a new This Is Us, Kevin visits the construction site; Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner.

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new Superman & Lois, Lois and Chrissy are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy; Jonathan and Jordan become more and more unsettled as Clark's painful visions continue.

American Auto

Tonight on American Auto, the executives realize a Payne vehicle may have a faulty part and debate whether to issue a recall.

Raising Dion

Raising Dion season 2 arrives on Netflix today. Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic's heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision.

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

