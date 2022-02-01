What's on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 1
'The Real Dirty Dancing' debuts; plus new episodes of 'This Is Us' and 'Superman & Lois.'
Top Picks Tonight
- Relive the 1980s classic Dirty Dancing with the new reality competition series The Real Dirty Dancing
- Before its Winter Olympics hiatus, a new episode of This Is Us
- Lois goes looking for her missing sister on the latest episode of Superman & Lois
The Real Dirty Dancing
Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Real Dirty Dancing is a one-of-a-kind competition featuring celebrities reliving Dirty Dancing's most memorable moments, hoping to become the next "Baby" and "Johnny."
Watch The Real Dirty Dancing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
This is Us
On a new This Is Us, Kevin visits the construction site; Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner.
Watch This Is Us at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Superman & Lois
Tonight on a new Superman & Lois, Lois and Chrissy are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy; Jonathan and Jordan become more and more unsettled as Clark's painful visions continue.
Watch Superman & Lois at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
American Auto
Tonight on American Auto, the executives realize a Payne vehicle may have a faulty part and debate whether to issue a recall.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Raising Dion
Raising Dion season 2 arrives on Netflix today. Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.
Watch Raising Dion anytime on Netflix.
The Resident
Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic's heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision.
Watch The Resident at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.
Watch My Best Friend Anne Frank anytime on Netflix.
