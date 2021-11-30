What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Top Picks Tonight

Florida State is taking on Purdue in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge tonight!

The Resident : Conrad takes Trevor under his wing to care for a patient whose good luck seems to have run out

The Voice: tonight, the top seven artists — saved by America's votes — will be revealed!

College Basketball

Tonight Florida State is taking on Purdue in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tonight's game is being played from Mackey Arena.

Watch at 7:30 pm EDT on ESPN

NBA Basketball

Tonight the New York Knicks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Barclays Center.

Watch a 7:30 pm EDT on TNT

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Conrad takes Trevor under his wing to care for a patient whose good luck seems to have run out.

Watch at 8 pm EDT on FOX

The Voice

The Top 7 highest artists are revealed as safe by America's votes tonight on a new episode of The Voice, while the bottom three compete in the Instant Save.

Watch at 8 pm EDT on NBC

Our Kind of People

Tonight on a new Our Kind of People, Angela holds a "sistervention" for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy's birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay.

Watch at 9 pm EDT on FOX

Teen Mom

In Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG Reunion, Maci shares dating advice with Y&P's Brianna while Cate and Ty discuss Rachel's childhood trauma.

Watch at 8 pm EDT on MTV

Superstar

Tonight on a new Superstar, a portrait of pop star George Michael, one of the most successful artists of all time.

Watch at 10 pm EDT on ABC