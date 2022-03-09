What's on TV for Wednesday, March 9

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer season 7 begins tonight, who will be the first to unmasked celebrity?

A brand new season of Survivor gets underway tonight

On a new A Million Little Things, Maggie is at a crossroads with Cam and Eddie.

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer season 7 kicks off tonight. In round one, characters from each the Good, the Bad and the Ugly teams will duke it out to further themselves in the competition.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Survivor

A new group of contestants will try to outwit, outplay and outlast each other on a brand new season of Survivor.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

A Million Little Things

Tonight on A Million Little Things, when Katherine is rushed to the hospital in an emergency, Eddie and the rest of the group show up to be by her side. Maggie finds herself at a crossroads with Cam and Eddie.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Chicago Med

Tonight on a new Chicago Med, Dylan's cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer. Will must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement.

Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Chicago Fire

On a new Chicago Fire, following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide and Seager work together to investigate an anonymous tip.

Watch Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Flash

On a new episode of The Flash tonight, picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart and Nora quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them.

Watch The Flash at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Queer Eye Germany

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

Watch Queer Eye Germany anytime on Netflix.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

Watch The Andy Warhol Diaries anytime on Netflix.