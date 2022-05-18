What's on TV for Wednesday, May 18

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

Tonight on the season finale of The Masked Singer, Firefly, Ringmaster and The Prince face off. Find out who will be the champion and who are under the masks.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The Wonder Years

It's the end of the school year tonight on The Wonder Years season finale and summer excitement is all. When Bill and Lillian each receive major career opportunities, tension builds as they decide who will handle more of the household responsibilities. Meanwhile, Dean and Keisa take shelter together as a tornado tears through Montgomery, providing the perfect moment for Dean to tell her how he really feels.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

A Million Little Things

On the season finale of A Million Little Things, the strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on the season finale of The Goldbergs, graduation day is approaching and everyone, especially Adam, is ready — except for Beverly who is not coping well with the idea of an empty nest.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC

Beyond the Edge

The final four celebrities pay it forward on the Beyond the Edge season finale by bringing donations to a local Panama school. Then, the top-earning celebrities partner up for the final adventure challenge, "Pennant Race," which requires them to climb through a bat cave and pull themselves upside down across a riverbed. In addition to winning an additional $100,000 for their charity, the top-earning celebrity on the winning team will be crowned the first ever Beyond the Edge winner.

Watch Beyond the Edge at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Conners

The Conners wraps up its fourth season with an all new episode. The Conners gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to "I do"?

Watch The Conners at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Home Economics

Tonight on the season finale of Home Economics, Tom attempts to keep Connor grounded after he announces his plans to go to space then falls into a rough patch himself after learning some bad news.

Watch Home Economics at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.