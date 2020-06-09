Which streaming services have OANN?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: One America News Network — otherwise known as OANN — is available on AT&T TV, but not on its least-expensive plans.

What is OANN and why should you avoid it?

One America News Network — commonly known as OANN or OAN — is a garbage "news" outlet that slants to the point of falling over and regularly spews garbage. It's available on just a single streaming service — AT&T TV Now.

OANN mostly serves as a third-tier cheerleader for Donald Trump, unabashedly supporting his campaign for president in 2016. It routinely peddles conspiracy theories, such as Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich being killed to keep quiet about Hillary Clinton's misdeeds (he wasn't), or Parkland shooting survivor and advocate David Hogg not being authentic and somehow doing something on behalf of his retired-FBI-agent father (he is, and he wasn't), denying — on several occasions — chemical attacks in Syria (they happened), hiring right-wing "Pizzagate" and Seth Rich conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, consistent smears against philanthropist George Soros, COVID-19 being started in a North Carolina laboratory (it wasn't), and promoting conspiracy theories about Trump being wiretapped. (He wasn't — at least certainly not illegally.)

And that's just for starters.

It's relatively easy to avoid OANN, however, since it's only available on AT&T's streaming service. (That's in addition to Verizon FiOS.) And even then, it's not available on the two least expensive plans — PLUS and MAX — and is only available starting with the $93-a-month Entertainment plan.

OANN favors Trump and quickly became a favorite of Trump, being rewarded with a seat in the White House briefing room alongside NBC, C-SPAN, BBC World News, PBS News, CNN, ABC News, CBS News and Fox News, on the television front, and the Associated Press, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today and others on the print side.

On June 9, 2020, Trump, apparently watching another round of unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding the demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in police custody, tweeted about video that showed a 75-year-old man being pushed backward to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y. The man hit his head and was bleeding profusely. He was hospitalized and released. Trump, including OANN, posited that the man "could be an ANTIFA provocateur," referring to a loosely affiliated "anti-fascist" group that has no real central organization.

Source: Twitter (Image credit: Twitter)

That, of course, is nonsense. But you can find it on OANN.