Who's the greatest reality TV star? Amazon Freevee series The GOAT seeks to find out

Have you ever wondered who the greatest reality TV star of all time is? Well, you soon may find out the answer to that in the new Amazon Freevee series The GOAT.

The show follows popular reality TV stars from hit programs as they compete against one another in a number of mental, physical and social challenges all in an effort to win a monetary grand prize and bragging rights as the GOAT (that's greatest of all time).

While the premise of the new series on its surface strikes similarities with those of other celebrity competition shows, The GOAT doesn't appear to require as much manipulation among the cast as with shows like Celebrity Big Brother or require the physical demands of challenges like those found in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Although, as more information about the series comes to light, specific details of what is involved with The GOAT could change.

Now in terms of the cast, producers called upon contestants from across the reality TV world. For example, one-half of Love Is Blind's favorite couple, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, is ready to go for victory in The GOAT's inaugural season. Her stardom continues to shine since finding love on the Netflix dating series.

Vanderpump Rules' former residential pot stirrer Kristen Doute is also on hand to compete in The GOAT. Despite being forced to exit the Bravo series in 2020, her name has been brought up a lot as of late in light of the infamous "Scandavol" controversy on Vanderpump Rules; she's even slated to make an appearance on the current season of the show.

Joining Speed-Hamilton and Doute in the first installment of The GOAT are the following reality TV personalities:

In addition, comedian Daniel Tosh is set to host the reality TV show.

As of publication, a release date for The GOAT had not been announced. Amazon announced that the series started production sometime in April in Atlanta.

Are you excited to watch the series when it does eventually air?