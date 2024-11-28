Why Ghosts is not new on Thursday, November 28

You don’t need to worry about missing a new episode of Ghosts season 4 this Thanksgiving, as the CBS comedy is not going to air a new episode on Turkey Day — Thursday, November 28. A rerun of the hit comedy is going to air in the show’s usual 8:30 pm ET/PT time, marking the second straight week fans aren’t getting a new episode of Sam, Jay and the ghosts that reside at Woodstone Mansion.

This should come as little surprise to most, as the Thanksgiving holiday usually doesn’t offer too many new episodes of the primetime shows. That will be the case for the rest of Ghosts’ peers from CBS’s Thursday night lineup, as Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Matlock and Elsbeth season 2 are forgoing new episodes this week and airing reruns instead. In the case of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, it's going to be their Thanksgiving episode, which featured many of the stars from Young Sheldon making guest appearances.

As to when new episodes of Ghosts season 4 are going to return, it’s going to be soon. Next week, December 5, will see Ghosts air a new episode. In fact, there will be four new episodes of the sitcom airing in December, including a special two-part Christmas-theme episode on December 19 starting at 8 pm ET/PT. That will be the start of an extended break though, with new episodes of Ghosts returning again on January 30, 2025.

If you’re curious what episode of Ghosts is airing on November 28, it is Ghosts season 3 episode 7, “The Polterguest,” which features Emmy-winner Lamorne Morris in a guest role. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“Alberta hits it off with a poltergeist who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest; Isaac and Nigel have separate bachelor parties.”

If that episode doesn’t interest you, you can watch any episode of Ghosts, including any already aired episode from season 4, on-demand on Paramount Plus (subscription required).

Looking for something else to watch on Thanksgiving night? ABC is going to air Mary Poppins as the Julie Andrews movie celebrates its 60th anniversary at 8 pm ET/PT. Fox has new episodes of The Masked Singer season 12 and The Floor season 2 airing starting at 8 pm ET/PT. Meanwhile, NBC will take part in the tradition of Thanksgiving football with a special edition of Sunday Night Football featuring the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.