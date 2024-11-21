Why Ghosts is not new tonight, November 21

Ghosts has become one of CBS’s most popular shows, with Ghosts season 4 keeping the good times rolling with more fun and funny supernatural antics. But all that is taking a pause on Thursday, November 21, as Ghosts season 4 is not airing a new episode at the show’s usual 8:30 pm ET/PT airtime. This actually marks the beginning of a mini break for the comedy.

CBS is tweaking its usual Thursday night primetime lineup for November 21, moving Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Matlock from their usual time blocks and instead airing the holiday movie Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story from 8-10 pm ET/PT. Following the special holiday movie broadcast, CBS is then going to air reruns of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage at 10 pm ET/PT and then Ghosts at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The Ghosts episode is the Ghosts season 3 episode, “Man of Your Dreams.” (Matlock and Elsbeth are not airing at all on November 21).

This is the first of two consecutive weeks where Ghosts is not going to be airing a new episode, as November 28 will feature all repeats of the entire CBS Thursday night lineup. The reasoning for that one is because November 28 is Thanksgiving, so it makes sense not to air a new episode on a major holiday. Though the Ghosts rerun will air at the show’s usual 8:30 pm ET/PT timeslot.

At this time CBS has not officially announced when the next Ghosts episode is going to air, though a few sources on the internet expect it to return with a new episode on December 5. What we can confirm is that Ghosts will air a two-part Christmas special on Thursday, December 19, starting at 8 pm ET/PT.

CBS’s Ghosts, which is based on the BBC sitcom of the same name, premiered on the network in 2021, and it quickly became one of the most popular comedies on the network. It stars Rose McIver as Sam, who runs a bed & breakfast with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). When she has an accident fixing the place up, she gains the ability to see the ghosts that live in the house (Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza and Sheila Carrasco).

If you want to use this small break in Ghosts’ run to catch up with the comedy, all episodes of the series are streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. When the show returns with new episodes, you can watch them live if you have access to your local CBS station. Otherwise, they are available on-demand on Paramount Plus the next day.