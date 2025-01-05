Why is 60 Minutes not airing on tonight, January 5?

There is no new episode of 60 Minutes on Sunday, January 5, on CBS. In fact, there’s no episode of the news program at all as a full day’s worth of live events is pushing the first episode of 60 Minutes for 2025 to another weekend. Specifically, the final week of the NFL season and the Golden Globes 2025 awards are taking the place of 60 Minutes.

With Sunday, January 5 being the final day of the regular season, the NFL on CBS is going to feature games in both the 1 pm ET/10 am PT and 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT time slots for all viewers nationwide.

Of course that has been the case frequently throughout the NFL season and 60 Minutes has still aired, albeit delayed for those on the East Coast. That means the primary culprit for 60 Minutes not being on this week is the Golden Globes. Airing live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, there isn’t enough time to squeeze in an episode of 60 Minutes between the expected ending of the NFL games and the start of the awards show.

CBS has not confirmed, but TV Guide currently lists 60 Minutes returning on Sunday, January 12, but whether or not that is going to be a new episode is TBD.

If 60 Minutes is a part of your regular viewing routine, you should definitely be aware that during this month, the NFL playoffs could impact whether or not the news program airs. The official schedule for playoff games has not been set as of publication.

While you wait for the next new episode of 60 Minutes, you can catch up with the show’s latest news features by streaming previous episodes of 60 Minutes on Paramount Plus. All subscribers to the streaming service can watch past episodes from this season or prior seasons.

To watch 60 Minutes live when it does return, you need access to your local CBS station, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers, a TV antenna and live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV; Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also watch their local CBS station live through the streamer.