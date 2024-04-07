Why is The Equalizer not new tonight, April 7?

Due to special events and circumstances, many primetime shows have seen more breaks than usual in between airing new episodes, The Equalizer season 4 included. Given the high-octane drama featured lately in the series, these breaks have left countless viewers on the edge of their seats longer than they anticipated. With that said, will loyal fans have to wait longer to see what happens next for Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and company again, or is there a new episode of The Equalizer season 4 airing tonight on April 7? Sadly, the show is being bumped from its regular Sunday night spot as CBS goes country.

CBS is airing the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, the awards show that honors some of the best in country music, according to fans. The special event kicks off at 8 pm ET on the network.

As a matter of fact, joining The Equalizer in taking a nigh off from airing new episodes are new drama show The Tracker and CSI: Vegas season 3. Not only are new episodes not airing this week, but there will also be no reruns showing.

While special programming is to blame this go-around for why The Equalizer isn't airing a new show, it's also worth pointing out that there are also fewer episodes to air this season due to the writers' and actors' strikes last summer. As a result, many shows like the Queen Latifah-led drama have been taking more routine breaks in releasing new episodes to stretch the season and help ensure it wraps in the usual end-of-fall TV timeframe between late April and May.

So when does The Equalizer return with a new episode? It looks like the next new episode doesn't air until April 21. As far as Tracker goes, a new episode debuts on April 14. At this time, we have new information as to when CSI: Vegas is set to return.

We understand that this may be disappointing news for loyalists to CBS' Sunday primetime lineup; however, now is the perfect time to catch up with anything you’ve missed with the dramas over on Paramount Plus.

The time also gives TV watchers a chance to venture into other shows. If you’re looking for a recommendation, check out WTW’s Watchlist.