Why isn't Casualty on BBC One tonight?

There is good news and bad news for Casualty fans this weekend as the hit BBC medical drama launches a new 12-part chapter called Storm Damage.

The good news is that you can still catch up on all the drama from Holby ED just like any other weekend, but you'll have to hop over to BBC Two to watch as Casualty is set to get a new home while Euro 2024 plays out between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

But while football might be taking over BBC One schedules for the summer, the good news is Casualty won't be going far and we have lots of drama to look forward to in the coming weeks.

As the opening episode of Storm Damage airs tonight, (Saturday, June 15, 2024) at 8.20pm we will see the action picking up eight weeks after the Breaking Point finale, as a ferocious storm rages through Holby City, causing untold damage.

Baby Chloe's life is in Cam's hands. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

The storm is set to cause havoc for everyone caught up in it, but it is a particularly dark day for Band 5 nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh). Cam struggles to get to work during a red weather warning when he misses the bus to Holby ED by seconds while chatting to his dad on the phone.

Now, running late, Cam’s relieved when his boss, clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) spots him and stops to give him a lift. But, they don’t get very far, as they’re stopped by an unsettling accident — new mum Abigail Donaldson (Elin Lloyd Harries, Pobol y Cwm) is in shock as a shop sign has fallen on her daughter’s pram.

It’s pretty clear to Siobhan and Cam that baby Chloe has a nasty head injury, so they move mum and child inside the store to shelter from the storm and start treatment… but soon Cam is forced to make a tough decision. Can they save baby Chloe?

Kellie Shirley as psych nurse Sophia Peters. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, back on the wards, Dylan Keogh comes to the attention of new psych liaison nurse Sophia Peters, who will be very familiar to soap fans because she is played by EastEnders star Kellie Shirley!

Also guest starring in this episode is Elin Lloyd Harries, Michael Keogh, Emmerdale favourite Ryan Hawley, Paddy Navin, Steve Garti, Sarah Mhlanga, Finley Glasgow and Amy Chung.

