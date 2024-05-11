Why isn't The 1% Club and BGT on TV tonight?

The 1% Club season 3 has already missed a few of its primetime slots during the series run, and quiz fans are sure to be disappointed that Lee Mack's show is missing from the ITV1 schedule again tonight (Saturday, May 11).

The 1% Club isn't even the only ITV that has been taken off the schedule this evening, either, as Britain's Got Talent 2024 is also off-air tonight. However, BGT fans don't have to wait that long to watch the next episode, as we can see more from the auditions on Sunday, May 12 at 7.40 pm. So, why all the changes?

The broadcaster has not given an official reason for the scheduling shake-up, but we wager it's because ITV is trying to avoid a ratings clash with a certain, incredibly popular singing competition that's on BBC One.

Yes, if you didn't know, tonight is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final. It's airing at 8 pm, right after the first two episodes of Doctor Who season 14, and ITV must know that the Grand Final will draw in a huge number of viewers, many of whom might have otherwise tuned in for another round of the hit quiz show.

The UK Eurovision entry this year is It's A Sin star, Olly Alexander, who will be performing his new song, "Dizzy", the first song he has released after giving up the Years & Years moniker in favor of making music under his real name.

If you're not a Eurovision fan but still don't know what to watch tonight, ITV1 has a worthy replacement in place on ITV1 this evening. Whilst you can't watch some of the broadcaster's primetime shows tonight, ITV has opted to show one of the best James Bond movies instead.

Daniel Craig's 2006 007 debut, Casino Royale, is airing from 8 pm on ITV1. This was the first Bond movie in the most recent era, and it sees Craig's version of the globetrotting superspy entering a high-stakes poker game to try and outplay and bankrupt the terrorism financier, Le Chiffre (played by Mads Mikkelsen).

For more information and to find other shows to enjoy, check out our UK TV Guide for tonight's listings. And if you're after some recommended viewing, check out What To Watch's guide to the best ITV dramas we think you should be streaming on ITVX.