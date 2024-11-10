Why The Equalizer is not new tonight, November 10

For those of you once again enjoying new episodes of The Equalizer, we have some bad news as there will be no new episode of The Equalizer season 5 airing tonight, November 10. Why might you ask? The reason boils down to one word… Yellowstone.

January 1, 2023, is the last time fans of Yellowstone saw a new episode of the contemporary Western released. Between show production delays caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, and conflicts with Costner’s busy schedule (who was filming the Horizon: An American Saga movies), Yellowstone season 5 has seen quite the lengthy pause in the rollout of episodes. Now, the Paramount Network original is finally back after its hiatus with the remaining episodes of season 5, which is the show's last, starting November 10.

While Yellowstone is a Paramount Network original, its triumphant return to TV is being celebrated on CBS as well. Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, “Desire Is All You Need,” airs on CBS on Sunday, November 10, at 10 pm ET/PT. Although CBS’ usual Sunday-night lineup of 60 Minutes and Tracker season 2 air new episodes respectively at 7:30 pm ET/PT and 9 pm ET/PT, The Equalizer is off for the night. But don’t worry Equalizer fans, the series returns with a brand-new episode on Sunday, November 17, at 9 pm ET/PT. Here is a synopsis of the new episode titled “Sacrifice”:

“The team races to rescue a young hacker, who reminds Harry of his past self, being forced to hack for criminals. Meanwhile, Dante is back in town to visit his father and Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy.”

Check out this trailer for the episode airing next week.

The Equalizer 5x04 Promo "Sacrifice" (HD) Queen Latifah action series - YouTube Watch On

If you’re someone who absolutely has to have a weekly fix of The Equalizer, you can rewatch your favorite episode of the hit drama on Paramount Plus. Currently, the subscriber offers several options for would-be subscribers, including a Paramount Plus with Showtime tier that gets you access to Showtime programs and live CBS content as well.

New episodes of The Equalizer air on Sundays on CBS. Episodes become available on Paramount Plus the day after they air live.