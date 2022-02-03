‘Yellowstone’ season 5 officially on the way

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton will ride again, as Yellowstone has been officially renewed for season 5 according to multiple reports. The TV neo-western has become one of cable TV’s biggest hits and has served as a basis for related and similarly themed shows on streaming.

Airing in the U.S. on Paramount Network, Yellowstone season 4 concluded on Jan. 2, drawing in 10.3 million total viewers, making it the most watched episode ever on Paramount Network. No information was shared on when Yellowstone season 5 may premiere, though one of the show’s producers, David Glasser, previously told Variety that production on new episodes is expected to start in May with the hope of airing the new season come fall 2022.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, owners of one of the largest cattle ranches in the country, as they fight to keep others from taking their land by any means necessary. In addition to being led by Kevin Costner, the series stars Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton. Additional series regulars include Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richads, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham and Finn Little.

With the season 5 renewal announcement also came word that Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been upped from guest stars to series regulars for the new season.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River) created Yellowstone with John Linson. The show has become the spark for what is becoming known as the “Sheridan-verse,” which includes current shows like 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, as well as a number of other connected or similarly-themed shows, including 6666, which is a direct spinoff from Yellowstone.

Yellowstone has really surged in popularity these last couple of years, but if you have yet to start watching and need to catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-4, you can do so through streaming (you’ll need access to both Peacock and Paramount Plus).

Unfortunately for U.K. audiences, Yellowstone is a bit harder to come by. The first two seasons are only available to rent via Prime Video. In this situation, a virtual private network (VPN) may be the best option to try and catch up with the latest episodes of Yellowstone.