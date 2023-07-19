You could be on Love Island USA — here's how

The buzzworthy summer hit Love Island USA season 5 may have just premiered on July 18, but producers are already looking ahead for the future of the show. That's right, fans will soon have a shot at love and a monetary prize, as auditions are being held looking for some fresh new faces to be cast as islanders.

Love Island USA Villa Pop-Ups will be hosted in the US, allowing people the chance to try out to be one of the new cast members to walk into the island villa. On July 22, from 3-8 pm in Austin, Texas, those hoping to be on the series can show up in person to film an audition tape. As an added cherry on top, season 4 contestant Deb Chubb will be on hand to help out with the day's events. Here is the address of the venue:

75 Rainey Street, Austin, Texas, 78701 (Parking Lot)

Then on July 29, from 3-8 pm in Nashville, Tenn., fans will again have an opportunity to film an audition tape to be on the new season of Love Island USA. On this particular day, season 4 couple Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell will be onsite to lend their veteran expertise. Here is the location of the event:

203 Broadway, Nashville, Tenn., 37201 (Parking lot)

Now in terms of requirements for those interested in being a Love Island USA single, the only must that we've been given is participants must be 18 years of age or older. Additionally, auditions will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When we asked for some tips that would-be auditioners may want to know when showing up at the Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up, the message we received was, "We recommend showing up earlier in the day if possible in case it gets crowded." While this may not be a jaw-dropping life hack, any pearls of wisdom on how to be the next islander to walk into the villa the better.

Love Island USA season 5 continues to air multiple episodes a week at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock. Also, be sure you check out the current season 5 cast.