'You ruined my night' I'm a Celebrity viewers FURIOUS after controversial exit and finalists revealed

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is coming to an end this weekend, but viewers aren't happy with the finalists they're getting this year after Mike Tindall left.

The royal just missed a spot in the last episode of this year's edition, being the last celebrity to leave the jungle before the I'm a Celebrity final on Sunday. The finalists, now confirmed, are Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, footballer Jill Scott and politician Matt Hancock.

But fans weren't happy after finding out that Mike didn't make it to the final, when a more controversial contestant did — Matt Hancock. Many viewers took to social media to share just how angry they were that the former health secretary-turned-celebrity is going all the way on I'm a Celeb 2022.

One viewer said: "no. im not accepting the fact that MATT is in the FINAL and NOT Mike #imaceleb".

Another wrote: "You ruined my night, completely #ImACeleb".

A third added: "MIKE YOU SHOULD BE IN THE FINAL 3. WE FAILED YOU. IM SO SORRY #ImACeleb".

Another fan added: "I cannot express my anger to the British public right not #ImACeleb".

The controversial exit came after Matt was seen strategically placing his T-shirt in front of the cameras so that viewers could see the number they have to call to vote for him. His fellow campmates criticized his behavior, with Mike saying it seemed like he was really keen to win the show...

After Mike left the jungle, he was greeted by his wife, Zara Tindall, on the bridge, in a moment that really touched viewers' hearts.

I'm a Celebrity 2022 comes to an end on Sunday, November 26, when we'll find out who gets crowned queen or king of the jungle. Not long until we find out who the British public will pick — Owen Warner, Jill Scott or Matt Hancock...

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X.