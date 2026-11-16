I’m A Celeb 2026 is days away – the reality TV show starts a day later than usual, on Monday, November 16. You'll find all the details on how to watch I'm A Celeb online below, including options to stream for free as one of the biggest ITV shows returns to our screens.

Big money signing Wayne Rooney, 41 – reportedly pocketing a whopping £800,000 – is said to be the highest-paid star on I'm a Celebrity 2026, earning more than four times the £175,000 reportedly going to Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. Rooney is following wife Coleen, who finished runner-up in 2024.

The 11-strong cast also includes Gavin & Stacey favourite Joanna Page and Big Brother host AJ Odudu, both reportedly on £150,000, alongside Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, supermodel Leomie Anderson, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, YouTuber Sharky and comedian Jack Skipper.

Ant and Dec return to host the Australian jungle showdown on Monday, November 16, at 9pm on ITV1, with Rooney the clear favorite for the jungle crown.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity 2026 in the UK

I'm A Celebrity will air on ITV1 and ITVX, with viewers in Scotland able to watch on STV and STV Player.

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I'm A Celeb 2026 line-up

Wayne Rooney — former England and Manchester United footballer, star of The Real Rooneys on Disney+.

— former England and Manchester United footballer, star of The Real Rooneys on Disney+. Joanna Page — actress best known for playing Stacey in "Gavin & Stacey".

— actress best known for playing Stacey in "Gavin & Stacey". Ade Adepitan — Paralympic basketball player and television presenter.

— Paralympic basketball player and television presenter. Chloe Burrows — former "Love Island" contestant and reality TV personality.

— former "Love Island" contestant and reality TV personality. Ricky Wilson — lead singer of indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

— lead singer of indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs. AJ Odudu — television presenter and former "Strictly Come Dancing" finalist.

— television presenter and former "Strictly Come Dancing" finalist. Leigh Francis — comedian and entertainer best known as Keith Lemon.

— comedian and entertainer best known as Keith Lemon. Claire Sweeney — actress known for "Brookside" and "Coronation Street".

— actress known for "Brookside" and "Coronation Street". Mariella Frostrup — broadcaster, journalist and television presenter.

— broadcaster, journalist and television presenter. Leomie Anderson — model and television personality.

— model and television personality. Sharky — Creator with 1.5M followers on YouTube.

— Creator with 1.5M followers on YouTube. Jack Skipper — stand-up comedian and social media star.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

I'm A Celebrity 2026: secrets of the show

1. Campmates can smoke and vape. Contestants are allowed to smoke and vape on I'm A Celeb – but they must got to a designated, isolated spot with a security guard.

2. Food and snacks are not guaranteed. ITV guarantees basic food rations, even if contestants fail every Bushtucker Trial. However, the portions really are tiny, and there are no secret snacks, according to former contestants James Haskell and Roman Kemp.

3. Campmates must stay 72 hours to get paid. Celebs must stay in the camp for a minimum of 72 hours (three days) to receive their full contracted fee. If they leave early they might only get a proportion of their fee.

4. Mobile phones are (mostly) banned. Producers occasionally bend the rules for special circumstances, such as allowing a contestant a strictly monitored phone call on a birthday via a producer's phone.

5. Celebrity Cyclone is a monster. One of the show's best-loved challenges is expected to return in 2026. It involves contestants battling slippery obstacles, powerful water jets and a deluge of slime.

Where is I'm A Celebrity 2026 filmed?

(Image credit: ITV)

The Nov 2026 series returns to its familiar home in the Australian jungle, near Murwillumbah in New South Wales.

During the pandemic, the show temporarily relocated to Gwrych Castle in North Wales, but the Australian jungle remains its traditional home.

Is I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked returning in 2026?

Yes. Superfans can catch I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked for extra gossip, unseen footage and interviews.

Former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Capital radio presenter Kemi Rodgers will host the ITV2 / ITVX companion show from November 16, 2026.

However, Joel Dommett won't be returning as a presenter this year.