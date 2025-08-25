EastEnders spoilers: It's Patrick and Yolande's wedding day!
Airs Monday 1 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) has suddenly decided he wants to postpone getting married again to fiancee, Yolande (Angela Wynter), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Yolande has waited a long time to make things official between them again.
Inspired by some words of wisdom from teenager Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), Yolande is determined to get the wedding back on track.
After all the recent Trueman/Fox family drama, sisters Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) try to unite everyone.
As the gathered guests await their arrival, will Yolande manage to convince Patrick to put a ring on it!
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is frantic after the sudden disappearance of her teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall).
But she is unaware that the lad has found out the truth about his long-lost sister Zoe (Michelle Ryan) and gone in search of her!
Just as the search for missing Tommy is starting to look hopeless, he unexpectedly arrives back in Albert Square.
But Tommy is not alone...
As a relieved Kat reunites with Tommy, she gets a shock when she comes face-to-face with her estranged daughter, Zoe...
Zoe Slater is finally back on Albert Square after 20 years!
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is in a panic after being left in possession of a gun.
Last week on the BBC soap, the garage mechanic buried the gun.
But when he went to retrieve it, the weapon was gone...
Little does Harry know that Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) has found the gun and is about to tell his Police detective uncle, Jack (Scott Maslen)...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
