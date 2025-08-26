Hollyoaks spoilers: BLACKMAIL! Nancy Osborne receives a ransom demand for Morgan!

Nancy Osborne is in bits when she receives a ransom demand!

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is terrified her daughter, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) is in serious danger when she receives a ransom text message demanding £10,000 for her safe return in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Meanwhile Nancy is also worried about her husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

Darren went looking for Morgan but has not returned home all night.

Darren spotted Clare heading towards a storage unit. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unbeknownst to Nancy, Darren has tracked down Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) and is interrogating her as he is certain she has something to do with his missing daughter.

Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is also on Clare’s trail.

Evil Clare has broken her bail conditions and not returned home and Donny is determined to find her.

Clare’s grandfather, Froggy (John Middleton) suggests to Donny that he goes with the detective to the location that Clare has been traced to.

Donny is shocked to realise that Froggy is Clare and Grace’s grandfather.

Do Donny and Froggy have a history of some sort?

Donny Clark is shocked to discover Froggy is Clare, Rex and Grace's grandfather. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) encourages her friend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher )to go and visit Tony in prison.

She tells Diane he’s a good man and if he was here he would be the first one out looking for missing Morgan.

Family liaison officer Annie meets the Osborne family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Nancy is introduced to the family liaison officer; Annie.

However, while Annie is busy on a call Nancy is HORRIFIED when she gets a ransom text message demanding she pay up 10K if she ever wants to see her daughter Morgan alive again.

Who has kidnapped Morgan and how will Darren react when Nancy fills him in on the latest terrifying twist in their daughter’s disappearance?

Plus Jacob has some news for Frankie that leaves her devastated.

What has he told her?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.