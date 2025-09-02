Hollyoaks spoilers: KIDNAP HORROR! Donny Clark suspects the Osbornes!

Donny Clark is sure the Osborne family is hiding something from him in Hollyoaks.

Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) starts to suspect the Osborne family is hiding something very important from him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers have seen the Osbornes plunged into panic ever since Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) youngest child, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) vanished.

Nancy was later horrified to receive a ransom note sent via text message demanding £10,000 for their little girl’s safe return.

Nancy and Darren's daughter, Morgan (above) has been kidnapped! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight detective Donny wants to film an appeal for Morgan but Nancy is acting shiftily and seems keen to avoid any police involvement.

When Donny senses that she and Darren are hiding something from him he pushes for answers.

Will they reveal the truth, that they are secretly gathering the money to meet the kidnapper’s demands?

Addict Dillon Ray has been sober for 60 days. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, former drug addict Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) receives his 60-day sober chip and shares the news with his proud boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Lucas’s dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

However, Dillon, who has developed feelings for Ste is thrown and emotions are stirred when Ste leans in to give him a big hug.

Wanting to thank him for his help, Dillon asks Ste if he can take him for dinner.

Ste reminds Dillon to shut down any inappropriate feelings for him and instead gives Lucas the day off from working at The Hutch so he and Dillon can spend it together.

Meanwhile, Ste, who has secretly rekindled his relationship with his lover Rex Gallagher, (Jonny Labey) hastily arranges a rendezvous with Rex back at the house.

Ste Hay and Rex Gallagher are secretly back together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, trouble is brewing when Dillon and Lucas also decide to spend the day together at home.

Dillon arrives back first, while Lucas is out buying supplies, and is shocked to find Ste and Rex back together.

An angry Dillon, who was trafficked by Rex, berates Ste saying having Rex at the house puts them all in danger.

Ste pleads with Dillon not to reveal to Lucas that he and Rex have secretly been seeing each other but will Dillon stay quiet?

Mercedes recently underwent chemotherapy to treat her bowel cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in turmoil when she gets some news that knocks her for six.

Mercedes has recently undergone bowel cancer treatment.

Tonight she turns to doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) for help and admits she has had some test results that have floored her.

What has Mercy discovered?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.